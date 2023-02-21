Lawyer and former truth commissioner Leyner Palacios denounced that he once again received serious threats and that this forced him to take measures to save his life.

Through a WhatsApp message that they sent to his daughter, the criminals gave him twelve hours to leave the department of Chocó.

The National Protection Unit specified a security scheme and Palacios was transferred to a refuge area waiting as soon as possible to leave Chocó.

“I am very afraid and I am going to hide so that they do not kill me, I do not want them to see my coffin full of my unjustly murdered body, it is another loot of impunity, I have understood that the threat is the door to the cemetery,” Palacios wrote in his account from twitter.

Leyner Palacios is 46 years old, he was born in Pogue, Bojayá, and in the Bellavista massacre he lost many of his relatives. He was honored in Oslo during the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony and won the Global Prize for Pluralism in 2017.

The government of Chocó and some organizations defending Human Rights have expressed their solidarity.