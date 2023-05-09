“I’m going to work to replace it”

Recently the program ‘I know everything’ aired the interview he did with Martín Elías Jr, son of the late singer Martín Elías. In this video, the young man refers to his father and his grandfather Diomedes Díazand assures that he will work to keep his family’s musical legacy alive.

“What remains in me the most are the memories that he left me, although he continues this tomb is very important”, he initially mentioned.

Martincito, as he is affectionately called, has been taking personalized singing classes at the ‘Dinastía Romero’ academy for several months, directed by the accordion player and producer ‘Morre’ Romeroin Valledupar, with the aim of reaching the indicated intonation.

“I’m going to work to replace him in the name of God, clearly with my own stamp because these two gentlemen are irreplaceable”, expressed Martíncito referring to his father and grandfather.

His teacher, the ‘Morre’, has sometimes shared on social networks how the process of the son of ‘El earthquake’ progresses: “Here we go with the steps of winners and with God first”.