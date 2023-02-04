The athlete from Huila, who stood out in the U-17 World Cup with the National Team, will play in the Women’s League with Boyacá Chicó.

Huilense Cristina Motta, a native of Oporapa, was part of the Colombian defense in the U-17 World Cup in which the tricolor achieved runner-up. Now a new challenge in her professional career is at the checkered club.

Boyacá Chicó, added to its ranks, the talent of the Huilense who wore the shirt of her new team, after passing through Fortaleza.

On his social networks, Motta commented: “Every day, every year, every new season is a restart of the last one. I am hungry for success and to do things better and better.””Never let yourself be limited by other people’s limited imagination.”

The debut of the Chicó Femenino will be the next February 7th:

National Athletic vs. Boyaca Chico

Time: 5:00 pm

Stadium: Atanasio Girardot