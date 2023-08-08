‘I’m in my 16th solo season’ solo men reveal reverse specs… “It’s completely different from appearance” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] ENA and SBS PLUS ‘I’m SOLO’ notice (Photo = ENA, provided by SBS PLUS) 2023.08.08. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Choi Ryeong = ‘I’m Solo (I’m SOLO)’ The 16th class solo men reveal their reverse specs.

In the real dating program ‘I’m SOLO’ of ENA and SBS PLUS, which airs at 10:30 pm on the 9th, the images of the 16th dolsing solo men revealing their careers and occupations at the level of ‘The Greatest Man’ next to ‘The Greatest Man’ are drawn.

On this day, in ‘Self-Introduction Time’, a solo man revealed his job, saying, “What I am doing…”, and all the solo men and women exclaimed, “Awesome!” MC Defconn also opened his eyes wide, saying, “It’s completely different from her appearance.” Even a single man himself acknowledges the ‘gap difference’ with her appearance, saying, “Isn’t it really different from how it looks?”

Subsequently, another solo man also reveals an amazing career, shocking everyone. Hearing of someone else’s job as a solo artist, Song Hae-na said, “It’s cool~” and her eyes twinkled. Even this single man snipes at the tastes of single men and women by revealing his hobbies at the level of a ‘second job’. The solo men admired him with a “great” and praised him with “You are dynamic”. 3MC Defcon, Lee Yi-kyung, and Song Hae-na all say, “It’s amazing.”

As it is a dolsing special, each divorce story buried in the heart is also revealed. Han Solo confesses, “My divorce experience…”, and Defconn, surprised by this, asks back, “Really?” Eventually, this solo man ‘unseals’ the hidden secret to everyone, saying, “I’ve been thinking a lot about this. It’s the ugliest appearance…”.

On the other hand, a solo man reveals his desire to meet a single woman who understands the value of “My child is more important than anyone else”. Here, another solo man’s earnest story continues, “I didn’t want to give my child the pain of seeing their parents fight.”

◎Sympathy Press Newsis fuddl530@newsis.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

