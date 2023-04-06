Since the last Oktoberfest, Eva Vendewa has only worked in gastronomy. The influencer is now opening a bar in Passau. On TikTok, her more than 134,000 followers follow the young woman’s dream.

Passau – Eva Vendewa’s community is at least as excited as she is. In mid-May, the young woman will open her own bar in the Passauer Downtown. The planning is in full swing. Her 134,4000 subscribers to TikTok and Instagram, which she regularly updates with videos, can be there live. Eva had dreamed of her own bar for a long time. But only the Wiesn gave the starting signal for the new way of life.

“At the Oktoberfest I noticed that I’m happier if I serve 14 hours”

“At the Oktoberfest I noticed that I’m happier when I serve 14 hours than sitting in the office all day,” says Eva Vendewa (Artist name). Her best friend Tamara felt the same way. Therefore, the two decided to quit their office job and work for a winter season in gastronomy in the Flachau ski area in Austria.

The plan of the two friends was to serve at various folk festivals for the whole of the next year after the season. In between, vacation and travel. Then everything turned out very differently. More and more people followed Eva on social media. She felt empowered in what she was doing.

Oktoberfest waitress opens bar in Passau: plans can change

In January Eva called an acquaintance who told her about a free restaurant in downtown Passau. Now she had to make a decision. “Freedom or Bar? I chose the bar.” She didn’t have to think long. As much as she enjoyed working in Flachau, she also missed her sister, mother and friends. “The feeling of home drove me back to Passau. And just being tough isn’t the best either.” Her need for security is far too great for that.

In Passau, Eva can combine the city, the gastronomy and her home. She finally has the feeling that she can make it in life with this project. For a long time she was searching for the meaning of life. She had the book “Das Café am Rande der Welt” in the back of her mind during all the planning. “Like everyone else, I’m looking for the one thing I really want to do.” It’s now my own bar. A dream that comes true: “I’m living my dream.”

The Gastro gives Eva a feeling of home

Eva has always felt comfortable in the gastro. Even before waiting, she helped out as a kitchen hand in a small restaurant in her home village near Passau. At the age of 14 she served in the inn, later in the beer garden by the lake. From the age of 18, jobs in nightlife, in clubs and bars in Deggendorf followed. Then she dared to attend the first folk festivals in the region.

The idea of ​​training in the hotel industry is obvious. However, this is not the case. Instead, Eva did an apprenticeship as an insurance clerk. But even as a permanent employee in an office, she worked as a waiter on the side.

Until the Wiesn, Eva was stuck between two jobs. Her heart has always beat for gastro. She just didn’t dare to listen to it for far too long. “At the Oktoberfest I suddenly realized that I didn’t want to go on like this for the rest of my life.” Inwardly, she had been looking for the right work and fulfillment for a long time. At the Wiesn she was really free for the first time. “I felt the need to break out of working life, drop everything and just serve.”

During the Oktoberfest Eva gained more and more reach on social media

Eva’s reach on TikTok and Instagram increased rapidly during her time at the Wiesn. “I didn’t have time to be really happy about it,” she recalls. “We were far too stressed for that.” The Oktoberfest season 2022 was her first. Waiting at the Oktoberfest means working 14 hours non-stop for 18 days. Far too little sleep and there is no time for being ill.

“Despite it. Personally, I loved it.” After the shifts, Eva went to the after-Wiesn party with friends and colleagues. Dead tired, she fell onto the mattress dorm with four other waitresses in a mini room. Luckily, the accommodation was just around the corner, just seven minutes from Theresienwiese. Eva doesn’t want to miss this time. After those three weeks, her life changed.

Influencer opens bar in Passau: “I just want to be myself”

Only after the Oktoberfest did Eva realize her growing community on TikTok and couldn’t believe it. “I’m just myself. Never pretended. Not always perfect.” In her videos she dances and sings. There are photos of her after long nights of partying. She doesn’t just want to show the most beautiful versions of herself. The demand for perfection is foreign to her. Instead, Eva wants to be open, honest and authentic.

“I’m just me,” she says. That’s not always easy. “Of course it’s hard to stay in this world as someone really is.” There are many moments when she is also depressed. In her childhood, she was accompanied by a serious illness for a long time, which she is still struggling with today. Nevertheless, or precisely because of this, the young restaurateur has built up a healthy mindset. “I’m allowed to be sad and cry sometimes. After that I get up again, go outside and I’m full of life.”

Eva wants to open the bar in Passau in mid-May

With this attitude, Eva also approached her plan to have her own bar in Passau. “I want to spread a good mood in this very place.” Like on social media with her videos. Only this time more personal. A location where everyone is welcome and can enjoy.

On the first of May, Eva moves into a shared flat with her friend. The opening of the bar is planned for mid-May. Until then, there is still a lot of work to be done. A bar is to be built on the current construction site within four weeks. The construction work is in full swing. The floor is being redone. The wallpaper selection is still pending.

The wine tasting is next week, Eva still has to plan the drinks menu. There will also be homemade drinks. In addition, small dishes such as spreads, bread and olives. The design of crockery and glasses is being planned. The list is long. It’s a tight schedule, but Eva is optimistic. “We will make it.”

In the end, a cozy day bar is to be built in the city center of Passau. A small indoor area for ten people, a larger outdoor area for up to 50 guests. The main season outside is supposed to be in the summer. Small and fine, people can sit together in Eva’s bar. “I want a bar with good conversation, great drinks and good vibes!”

Probably not a shortage of staff: “I’m very pleased how many people want to work in my bar”

Eva will definitely not have a shortage of staff. “I get hundreds of inquiries,” she says. “Of course I’m very pleased how many people want to work in my bar.” So far, however, she hasn’t needed that many employees. Her friend Tamara and one or two temporary workers will support the young restaurateur. “But who knows, I think big,” reveals Eva and smiles. “Maybe there will soon be another project that I can use some help with.”

