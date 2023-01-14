“I cannot stop reiterating my regret for the deaths of Peruvians in the acts of protests. I apologize for this situation,” said Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

In the midst of the social and political crisis that Peru is experiencing, President Dina Boluarte pointed out that she will not resign and regrets the death of Peruvians in the midst of protests since the dismissal of Pedro Castillo.

“Some voices that come from the violent and radicals ask for my resignation, inciting the population to chaos, disorder and destruction, I tell them responsibly: I am not going to resign, my commitment is with Peru,” the president told through a televised broadcast.

Similarly, Boluarte refused to convene a Constituent Assembly, a proposal by the protesters who demand elections this year.

«Look (at) the experience of the neighboring country to the south, Chile, where the constituent process has lasted several years and, faced with the rejection of the citizens, they have opened a new process. This cannot be done overnight,” stressed the Peruvian president.

On the other hand, Pedro Catillo told the IACHR: “we again request a hearing in the Barbadillo prison to give them details of my unjust imprisonment and political persecution.”