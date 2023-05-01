I’m not happy with number five, want to play at number four: Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan says that he personally does not like playing at the fifth position in the batting order, but it is the decision of the coach and captain.

Mohammad Rizwan said during a press conference in Karachi on Monday ahead of the third match of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand that he is personally not happy with the number five.

Mohammad Rizwan was asked about his batting order during the press conference, to which he replied that he prefers to play at number four.

‘I want to play at number four but I don’t necessarily get what I want.’

He said that the captain and the coach will do what they like.

Pakistan team’s wicketkeeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan plays as an opener along with Babar Azam in T20 cricket, while he is currently playing at number five in the ODI team.

Muhammad Rizwan, who started his ODI career in April 2015, has so far scored 1343 runs in 54 matches. Interestingly, he has scored two centuries in ODI cricket so far and both these centuries he scored while playing at number four.

Also, five of his nine career half-centuries have been scored while playing at number four.

If we talk about domestic cricket, Mohammad Rizwan has been playing at number four.

In the press conference held on Monday, several journalists asked Mohammad Rizwan questions about his batting order.

Mohammad Rizwan said that it is not necessary that I get number four. I have never complained or scolded anyone till date and I don’t want to. The captain and the coach are doing what they think is good.’

He said that they have always been making sacrifices, they have been doing it for fifteen, sixteen years. They are still not complaining or slandering anyone. The captain and the coach are here.’