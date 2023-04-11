Controversy for the influencer Lucy Welcher: the phrase “I’m too beautiful to get up at 6 and work” fans don’t like.

A noteworthy controversy has invested the influencer Lucy Welcher. The girl, 19 years old, claims she’s too beautiful to get up at 6 in the morning to work.

Lucy Welcher: controversy breaks out

Lucy Welcher is a Canadian influencer from 19 years which is causing a lot of discussion for a series of absurd statements. The girl, who boasts a certain following on TikTok, has infuriated fans because she declared that she is too bella to get up at 6 in the morning and go to work.

Lucy Welcher’s statements

Welcher said:

“I have no intention of working for the rest of my life. I certainly don’t want to wake up at 6 in the morning for the next 60 years. No, i’m too beautiful because of this”.

Lucy deleted the video after a very short time, but the controversy had already started.

Lucy Welcher inundated with criticism

Lucy’s words immediately attracted the attention of fans who did not spare her criticisms vitriolic. The comments were reported by the Daily Mail: “The world doesn’t revolve around you” or “Why don’t you try growing up instead of being a spoiled princess?” or again “These young people think they earn by having no quality and not knowing how to do anything“. In the face of the controversy, Welcher motivated her slip as follows: