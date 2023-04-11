Home News “I’m too beautiful to get up at 6 and work”
News

“I’m too beautiful to get up at 6 and work”

by admin
“I’m too beautiful to get up at 6 and work”

Controversy for the influencer Lucy Welcher: the phrase “I’m too beautiful to get up at 6 and work” fans don’t like.

Posted on

A noteworthy controversy has invested the influencer Lucy Welcher. The girl, 19 years old, claims she’s too beautiful to get up at 6 in the morning to work.

Lucy Welcher: controversy breaks out

Lucy Welcher is a Canadian influencer from 19 years which is causing a lot of discussion for a series of absurd statements. The girl, who boasts a certain following on TikTok, has infuriated fans because she declared that she is too bella to get up at 6 in the morning and go to work.

Lucy Welcher’s statements

Welcher said:

“I have no intention of working for the rest of my life. I certainly don’t want to wake up at 6 in the morning for the next 60 years. No, i’m too beautiful because of this”.

Lucy deleted the video after a very short time, but the controversy had already started.

Lucy Welcher inundated with criticism

Lucy’s words immediately attracted the attention of fans who did not spare her criticisms vitriolic. The comments were reported by the Daily Mail: “The world doesn’t revolve around you” or “Why don’t you try growing up instead of being a spoiled princess?” or again “These young people think they earn by having no quality and not knowing how to do anything“. In the face of the controversy, Welcher motivated her slip as follows:

“I was alone joking and now I’m the victim of an avalanche of social hate”.

You may also like

Winklevoss Twins Fund Gemini With $100 Million Personal...

Štefan Hríb: Ms. Dana Němcová | Opinions |...

Prohibit commercialization of black crab in San Andrés...

Volunteer service activity of “promoting the new fashion...

We explain who and why wants to create...

They ask Ultra Air to return money from...

More than a billion accesses via SPID in...

Where is the tomb of Jesus?

China simulates a blockade of Taiwan on the...

Two new disturbances are coming

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy