The Si Fest begins on 9 September, the historic festival that in the last thirty years has brought Italian and international photography to the town of Savignano sul Rubicone, in Emilia Romagna.

This thirty-first edition is led by a new artistic director: the photographer Alex Majoli, a member of the Magnum agency and who twenty years ago received his first important recognition in Savignano, the Marco Pesaresi prize, as part of the competition with which the festival helps emerging authors to make their reportages. Despite international success, Majoli, born in Ravenna in 1971, has maintained a strong bond with his region of origin. In 2008, for example, he founded the Cesura collective in Pianello Val Tidone, in the Piacenza hills together with other independent Italian photographers.

As director of Si Fest Majoli he focused on educating the new generations to images, creating paths that facilitate dialogue with contemporary photography. The idea is to bring order to the chaotic flow of images that invade our everyday life, especially that of the youngest.

At the heart of the whole festival we find the school, as a space and institution. Specific initiatives have been devised with the students of the town and the exhibitions have been set up inside the institutes, associating one or more of the photographers exposed to the school subjects.

For example, in the science exhibition we find Dying of classthe book by Carla Celati and Gianni Berengo Gardin who in 1969 supported Franco Basaglia’s struggle for the closure of asylums in Italy. A series of disappointments by Stephen Gill instead covers mathematics, with an ironic reflection on the power of numbers in the life of London bettors. For music there is Chiara Fossati with her reportage on the raves of the nineties and two thousand. Finally, literature involves authors who have experimented with writing and photography such as Duane Michals, Jim Goldberg, Lalla Essaydi and Kevin Claiborne.

The events of the Si Fest will take place from 9 to 11 September, but the exhibitions will also remain open on 17 and 18 September and 1 and 2 October.