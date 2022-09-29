• Some photographic projections will alternate in the cloister of San Paolo. It begins on 30 September with the investigation by photographer Paolo Woods, who goes from Niger to the United States, on our relationship with medicines and on how the pharmaceutical industry promises a quick and easy answer to the pursuit of happiness. On 1 October it will be the turn of the independent photo editor and curator Arianna Rinaldo, who proposes a screening divided into three parts: the first, made between 2020 and 2021, tells the global covid-19 pandemic. The second – curated by Kateryna Radchenko, director of the Odessa festival – traces the first months of the war in Ukraine, with images of local photographers. The third part shows a selection of the works exhibited at the Monopoli festival, which has the future as its theme. Elena Boille, Deputy Director of Internazionale, introduces the two meetings.

• Away from home is an installation by Doctors Without Borders (MSF): images, information and testimonies to learn more about the stories of millions of people who have had to leave their places of origin. During the festival it will be possible to visit the installation in Piazza Trento e Trieste with the guidance of MSF operators.