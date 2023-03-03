What from the beginning was thought to be a matter of a nuisance that could take weeks to recover, Today it already takes five months of inactivity for the peasant Luis Díaz.

The Colombian’s injury has not only affected the player, but Liverpool itself has not found a suitable replacement to help him get out of the bad results.

Currently, the English team is located in the sixth position of the Premier League, product of 11 games won, six tied and seven lost, being left out of European competitions at the moment.

Obviously, the lack of variants has been notorious for those directed by Jürgen Klopp, where especially Luis Díaz was always the protagonist. And although it was speculated that the one born in La Guajira could be transferred, the truth is that the number ’23’ continues to get ready to return to the courts.

Liverpool’s official Twitter account, published some images in which “Lucho” is seen doing gym exercises in what they called the “last rehabilitation session”