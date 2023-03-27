After taking his Love On Tour to several Asian countries, former One Direction member Harry Styles was caught in the company of actress Emily Ratajkowski, one of the most recognized models of recent years, in an attitude of romance on the streets of Tokyo, where Styles was offering some concerts.

In images that circulate on social networks, it is where the pair can be seen in a kiss while they are outside a white van and passers-by pass by, without hiding from the public eye after two presentations that the As it was interpreter gave in Japan.

MY GOD HARRY WITH EMILY RATAJKOWSKI pic.twitter.com/7lTIOOEKC1 — harrizz (@erodarush) March 26, 2023

In recent days, Emily Ratajkowski had been involved with various public figures, more seriously with the driver and comedian Eric André and the also comedian and former partner of Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson.

This romance occurs after the breakup of Em Rata with Eric André, with whom he has been seen since the beginning of 2023, however, it takes fans by surprise to see Harry so lovey-dovey with the model because Styles was a couple with the director and actress Olivia Wilde, with whom she worked on Don’t Worry, Darling, and on several occasions Wilde and Ratajkowski have been portrayed as great friends.

The extensive dating history connecting Harry to Emily

Harry Styles, since his departure from One Direction, has been one of the singers to come out of this popular boyband with the greatest presence in the musical field and also in other fields such as acting.

It was in 2011, that after gaining popularity on the show The X Factor, where he became a member of One Direction, the singer began dating the host Caroline Flack, who was 14 years older than him.

Taylor Swift

After a brief romance with one of the protagonists of the series The Inbetweeners in 2012, it was that at the end of that year, Styles began a romance with the American singer Taylor Swift, a courtship that lasted three months but which inspired the vocalist in two songs “Out of the Woods” and “Style.”

Kendall Jenner

At the end of 2013, dating rumors arose between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner, one of the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty and who has also been modeling for several years, meeting Ratajkowski on different catwalks. and events and even sharing a photo together.

The romance between Kendall and Harry ended in 2016 and they decided to remain friends, since Styles has cited her as his muse on several occasions and at public events they have shared friendly photos.

Olivia Wilde

However, one of Harry Styles’ most controversial flirtations was the one he led with actress and director Olivia Wilde.

Wilde has been known since 2008 for playing Dr. Remy Hadley in the series Dr. House and her participation in the film Cowboys vs Aliens, but she is also a director and her most renowned feature film is Don’t Worry Darling, where in the cast The main one was Harry Styles.

It was then that images related to Wilde with Styles began to circulate, while the first continued as a couple with actor Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), two daughters were born from this marriage.

The actors then got involved in a legal battle that until 2023 has not had a truce and where Wilde assures that Sudeikis uses his economic power to not finalize the legal process.

The director assured that Styles was not the cause of the problems within her marriage and that it was until later that she decided to go out with the singer.

For his part, Ratajkowski has positioned himself as one of the most sought-after models of the last decade, debuting in the erotic magazine treats! in 2012, where she rose to popularity and was included in the video for Robin Thicke’s mega-hit “Blurred Lines” and since then she has remained one of the most relevant modeling figures in the industry.

However, the romances have also kept her in the public eye, where her relationships with controversial characters such as Pete Davidson or recently the comedian Eric André.

Sebastian Bear-Mclard

The film producer and the model married unexpectedly in 2018, after a good friendship that they said lasted for years before they decided to marry in New York and subsequently welcome their first child in 2021, a boy named Sylvester Apollo Bear, without However, the couple ended their relationship in July 2022.

Pete Davidson

The former Saturday Night Live member was one of the men Ratajkowski has recently become involved with following their divorce. And it is that the ex-boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, was seen with the model in a basketball game in the United States, where both looked very smiling and sweethearted, this a few months after Davidson will end a viral romance with the most famous of the Kardashian Jenner clan.

Eric André

Subsequent to the relationship with Pete Davidson, who according to the same model “attracts the worst men” decided to give another chance at love with another comedian and commentator, the host Eric André. However, this idyll was short-lived as the actor decided to post a nude photo of both of them on social networks to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Emrata said that her affair with André had ended a couple of days before.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

