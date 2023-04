The eighteenth edition of theImaginary Film Festival From Rome.

Wins Best Feature Film”Blue JeanGeorgia Oakely said.

Wins Best Documentary”Love, Barbara” directed by Brydie O’Connor.

The Music of the Movie”Summerland” directed by Jessica Swale won the award for best soundtrack, with a special mention to the Film “Novice” di Lauren Hadaway.

Finally, the prize for best short film was awarded by the jury to “Teddy“, of Milda Bakinskaitè.