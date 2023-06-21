Imagination overcomes stupidity

On April 12, the Alambrado bridge fell over the La Vieja river. The reasons are unknown, although they are suspected, but neither the Autopistas del Café concessionaire nor the ANI seem to have taken action on the matter. Since all the traffic from Bventura and the southwest that goes to Bogotá and the east of the country passes through this highway from La Paila to Calarcá, the trauma has been gigantic.

All this transport of thousands of vehicles per day and thousands of tons have had to go around Pereira, congesting the avenues of the capital of Risaralda and turning a 45-minute transit into a 3-hour ordeal at least.

Until last Friday, when the imagination of some boar Colombians, Don Juancho Gómez, owner of the property on both sides of the river, the engineer Daniel Parra, the mayor of La Tebaida José V Young and the company Transportes Rios de Colombia set up a barge of high tonnage, of those that are used in the vicinity of Mompós to transport even loaded tractor-trailers and made it the bridge that the lords of the Concession and the ANI will take months or years to rebuild.

Of course, to enter Don Juancho’s farm, cross the bridge and exit again through the same farm to the highway, the applauded and imaginative Colombians charge $56,000 for trucks, 28,000 for cars, and 6,000 for motorcycles.

The solution, based on imagination, must have Don Mauricio Vega burning, the former prince of Pereira who manages, obviously without imagination or patriotism, the Autopistas del Café and its owners, the lords of Argos who did not think of helping the country , much less to the national government.

But the Minister of Transportation, the director of the ANI and President Petro himself must have been so happy that imagination was the one that overcame the stupidity of Autopistas del Café, close of course to the moment when they unilaterally canceled the concession.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

