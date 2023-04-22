Home » Imamoglu shared: This is what will happen when the leaks are removed
News

Imamoglu shared: This is what will happen when the leaks are removed

by admin
Imamoglu shared: This is what will happen when the leaks are removed

Üsküdar Municipality and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change made a zoning plan change last March for illegal businesses next to the Kuşkonmaz Mosque, the work of Mimar Sinan, on Üsküdar Salacak coast, where İBB decided to demolish because it was illegal, and illegal cafes were taken under protection. After the plan change, IMM started to destroy illegal businesses at the beginning of April. İBB President Ekrem […]

See also  Directors or supervisors may be dismissed by adjudication if they violate laws and regulations in performing business- Business Times

You may also like

Motorcyclist collided with car – seriously injured

Vaupés, the land where we are not needed

Captured one of the most wanted and dangerous...

Argentina: Anti-Mapuche decision in Mendoza – NPLA

Sadiq Sadpara: What work is the guardian of...

Unitrópico promotes environmental awareness through eco-pedagogy – news

World Earth Day丨”Beautiful China, I am an actor”...

Expect new unique upgrades, a new collection, and...

Jennifer Aniston looks amazing at 54 years old

Tourist bus fell into a ravine on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy