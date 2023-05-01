Home » Imbabura among the provinces most affected by the rains – Diario La Hora
Issues. Landslides, overflowing of rivers and streams and floods are part of the consequences of the rains in Imbabura.

According to the latest report, in the country there are about 77,000 affected and 33 deaths due to the rainy season.

IMBABURA.- Nearly 77,000 people have been affected by the Rainy season in Ecuador, which also left 33 dead and 52 injured, according to statistics from the Risk Management Secretariat.

According to the report of this April 30, 2023, a total of 76,565 people were affected, of which, 826 victims.

There is also 15,898 homes affected and 128 destroyed.

Most affected provinces

From January 1, 2023 to date, 185 cantons (586 parishes) were affected by 1,813 dangerous events caused by the rainy season.

Las provinces most affected to the population are Guayas, Los Ríos, Manabí, Santa Elena, Bolívar, El Oro, Cotopaxi, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Esmeraldas, Imbabura, Pichincha and Chimborazo.

Among the dangerous events that occur with greater recurrence are landslides (37.8%) and floods (37.8%), structural collapse (9.7%), scour (5.2%), gale (4.7%), barrage (2.2%), thunderstorm (0.9%), subsidence (0.9%) and hailstorm (0.7%), among others.

In addition, they reported that they remain active 21 temporary accommodation to care for people affected and affected by the rainy season. EFE

