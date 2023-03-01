In the early hours of this Wednesday, Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto, mother of the vallenato singer, died Peter Manjarres.

The progenitor of ‘The Knight‘ He died due to cancer, a disease he fought against until the last moment.

Peter Manjarrés, at the end of his concerts at the Barranquilla Carnival, traveled to Valledupar and accompanied his beloved and adored mother in the Las Marías neighborhood.

Peace in the tomb of Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto and heartfelt condolences to Peter Manjarrés and his family.