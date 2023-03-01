Home News Imelda Romero, mother of singer Peter Manjarrés, died
News

Imelda Romero, mother of singer Peter Manjarrés, died

by admin
Imelda Romero, mother of singer Peter Manjarrés, died

In the early hours of this Wednesday, Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto, mother of the vallenato singer, died Peter Manjarres.

The progenitor of ‘The Knight‘ He died due to cancer, a disease he fought against until the last moment.

Peter Manjarrés, at the end of his concerts at the Barranquilla Carnival, traveled to Valledupar and accompanied his beloved and adored mother in the Las Marías neighborhood.

Peace in the tomb of Mrs. Imelda Romero Porto and heartfelt condolences to Peter Manjarrés and his family.

See also  Contracts Pnrr, GdF in the field on irregularities

You may also like

Zhang Qingwei made a speech at the 14th...

Zagaria hideout demolition: 600 cubic meters of waste...

Taxi driver charged $800,000 to tourists for a...

At least 36 dead, dozens injured after two...

Chaos continues in the country due to the...

A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by...

The Woolmark Company and Goodwool launch the first...

‘Forbidden Zone’, series starring young victims of violence

Who could keep Rossi company in a prestigious...

Criminal group retained a farm owner in Maní...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy