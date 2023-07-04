Imera, the descendant of Old Sara who made history at Francisco El Hombre

As a standard-bearer for the claim of peasant women and the sound of the mountain within Vallenato music, this is how Imera María Mejía Ovalle views her responsibility after being crowned the first queen of the Francisco El Hombre 2023 Festival, which ended early Monday morning in Riohacha, La Guajira.

This 35-year-old villanuevera collected the genetic contributions inherited from the Ovalles, a family from Villanueva (La Guajira) that in two generations has been recognized in folklore for giving this genre choristers belonging to the largest Vallenato groups. But she was also inspired by the legacy left by her father’s great-grandmother: the ever-remembered Old Sara.

‘I am a proud villanuevera of the Ovalle dynasty, a descendant of Old Sara, who loves folklore and Vallenato music and who decided to participate this year in the Francisco El Hombre Festival as a challenge to history and to vindicate women on the scene del vallenato’, expressed Imera in dialogue with EL PILÓN.

Imera recalls that Villanueva is the land where women sing in the parrandas with the same intention as their uncles and that she comes from a dynasty where the women in El Plan, with Old Sara at the head and with María, another relative of hers , the visitors were seen together with the minstrel Toño Salas.

“This year, that it is a woman, and that it is me, makes us look at history and recognize that vallenato beats in the chest of peasant women and that is why we have received this inheritance and this beautiful folklore called vallenato” , stressed the daughter of Elizabeth Ovalle Vanegas and José Aurelio Mejía Durán.

The unprecedented triumph

On the stage, Valeria Mendoza de Riohacha, Imera and La Iguaraya Band -as their group is called- achieved the highest score from the qualifying jury, made up of Elizabeth Durán, Carlos Russo, Roger David Bermúdez, Adrián Villamizar and Liliana Guerra, who decided that the The new Queen of Francisco El Hombre, in its version number 15, was the descendant of Old Sara.

Songs like ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, ‘El hombre divertido’ and ‘Parranda en el cafetal’, as well as Imera’s own songs, were performed in the band’s own versions, following the criteria of the competition and obtaining the highest of ratings.

“It was a very cool experience, a lot of growth for me and everyone in the band, because there were competitors with great excellence, Santandereanos, Riohacheros, maicaeros, with a lot of wood to compete, I prefer the quality of the juries, they were juries that They maintained their criteria and were very consistent with it. They always told us all what the qualification criteria were and they established it that way,” Imera said.

He began composing before writing

His relationship with Vallenato music began at the age of 6 when he began to compose his first songs, even without knowing how to write. Currently, he works as choirs and vocals in Rolando Ochoa’s group, but he is also working on carrying out his own project: the Iguaraya Band.

She received her musical heritage from two sources: from her mother’s side, from the Ovalle dynasty and from her paternal grandmother, Mrs. Baldomera, who is the granddaughter of Old Sara. “It is a fact that I recently discovered in my relationship with my paternal family, that is also a challenge because I learned from María (who appears in the song ‘La Vieja Sara’ by Rafael Escalona) that she told me that the compadre Toño Salas I sent her the hat and I knew that I had to go to sing the party, I knew a lot about where I come from due to my paternal inheritance and I discovered that there is a woman with character who was the matron of El Plan”, recalls Imera.

Project the Iguaraya Band

His band La Iguaraya, made up of Villanueveros and Sucreños, describes it as a fusion of people who love folklore and recognize it as an integral part of music, not only in the traditional sphere, but as authentic and international. Imera assures that they want to look in mirrors like Carlos Vives, Fonseca or Juanes, always thinking about climbing.

La Iguaraya was created 8 months ago when they recorded the album ‘Historias’, which was shortlisted among the 15 best of the Latin Grammy. There she formed a work team, with María Silena Ovalle on the accordion and surrounded by a team of musicians whose band director is Luis Ceberiche.

‘Iguaraya’, name of the fruit of the Guajiro cactus, originated the identity of the band. “We have all gone through a process of growth and many of us have lived in deserts,” explained this psychologist by profession who also occupies a place in the Villanueva Council.

“The importance of this triumph is to put on the vallenato scene what is of incalculable value, the woman who was seen, the woman who was part of the parrandas, to put on the vallenato music scene the sound of the singers, of Old Sara (…) and knowing that I come from there makes me have a responsibility to continue carrying this message”, he pointed out.

other winners

Other winners of the 2023 Francisco El Hombre Festival were: the group led by Eder Gonzales and José Vanegas, for best group 2023, and José Vanegas, for best accordion player 2023.

The closing of the massive event was in charge of the winner of the contest in previous versions, Simón Figueroa, the sexy vallenato bombshell, Ana del Castillo, the maestro Iván Villazón and the guajiro king, Churo Díaz, who put all those present to sing his best hits.

“It fills us with pride and emotion to see that everything is full, that people are happy and enjoying these 15 years of the festival that we have prepared with so much love, because it is ours and it will continue to grow,” said Chema Moscote, president of the festival.

