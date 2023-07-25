IMF expects global growth to slow to 3% in 2023 and 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Tuesday that world growth is expected to fall from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2022 to 3 percent in 2023 and 2024, with China‘s growth remaining unchanged at 5.2 percent for 2023 and 4.5 percent for 2024.

“Although the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher than forecast in the April 2023 World Economic Outlook, it remains weak in historical terms,” ​​the IMF noted in the latest update to the most recent World Economic Outlook. “Inflation-fighting central bank policy rate hikes continue to weigh on economic activity.”

Headline global inflation is expected to decline from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 6.8 percent in 2023 and to 5.2 percent in 2024. Core (core) inflation is expected to decline more gradually, and inflation forecasts for 2024 have been revised upwards.

As for the advanced economies, the report indicates that the slowdown in growth expected for 2023 will remain significant, from 2.7 percent in 2022 to 1.5 percent in 2023.

Some 93 percent of advanced economies could post lower growth in 2023 and growth in 2024 in this group of economies could remain at 1.4 percent, it added.

In the United States, growth is expected to slow from 2.1 percent in 2022 to 1.8 percent in 2023 and to 1 percent in 2024.

Growth in emerging markets and developing economies is expected to pick up with a year-on-year acceleration from 3.1 percent in 2022 to 4.1 percent this year and next.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

