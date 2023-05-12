IMF or not, Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan’s Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says that all analysts will be proven wrong and whether there is an International Monetary Fund (IMF) or not, Pakistan will not default.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said in an address to the security dialogue held in Islamabad on Thursday that ‘Pakistan is waiting for the staff level agreement of the IMF since February 9.’

He said that the country fulfilled all the conditions of the IMF and took steps for the agreement according to them.

Ishaq Dar said that ‘IMF can take more time for staff level agreement if it wants.’

He said that in May and June, payments of 3.7 billion dollars will be made on time, which will also be managed. IMF or not the country will not default.’

The finance minister said that the international organizations should not talk about default regarding Pakistan. “The promises made by friendly countries regarding financing will be fulfilled soon.”

He said that ‘world politics should end with Pakistan, analysts from any corner of the world are trying to make Pakistan default.’

Analysts who make statements about this every day will eat their mouths, these analysts have been trying to connect Pakistan with Sri Lanka for many months. These analysts will be proved wrong and Pakistan will not default.’

On the other hand, Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said about the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization while addressing the security dialogue ceremony that ‘Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India was an important message.’

Hina Rabbani Khar said that ‘Pakistan wants to stay away from the ongoing games in the region, the country has learned from its history. We want to advance matters related to the sovereignty of the country. CPEC is providing opportunities to us as well as the entire region.