IMF package will boost economy: Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the approval of the three billion dollar standby agreement by the IMF’s executive board as an important development in the government’s efforts to stabilize the economy and achieve macroeconomic stability.

In a message on Twitter, he wrote: ‘This strengthens Pakistan’s economic position to overcome immediate to medium-term economic challenges, giving the next government fiscal space to move forward.’

He added: ‘This milestone, achieved against the toughest odds and a seemingly impossible deadline, would not have been possible without the best efforts of the team.’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the hard work of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team in the Ministry of Finance and also expressed special thanks to the IMF MD.

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved a US$ 3 billion standby arrangement for Pakistan.

The IMF program will focus on implementing the fiscal year 24 budget to ensure fiscal adjustment and debt sustainability for Pakistan.

The IMF’s Executive Board approval allows immediate disbursement of approximately $1.2 billion for Pakistan.

The IMF balance will be subject to bi-quarterly reviews during the program period.

The IMF said in a statement: ‘The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has approved an amount of SDR 2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 percent of the quota) for Pakistan to support the authorities’ economic stabilization program. A 9-month standby arrangement (SBA) has been approved.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in a message on Twitter shared the news of IMF approval of standby arrangement for Pakistan.

The IMF’s board met on Wednesday to approve a short-term financing package of US$3 billion for Pakistan by voting.

The IMF had said on June 29 that a staff-level agreement had been reached with Pakistan, subject to approval by the institution’s board in July.

The new Stand-by Agreement (SBA) was negotiated by the authorities after Pakistan’s 2019 Expanded Fund Facility, which expired at the end of June.

In announcing the new SBA, the IMF said, ‘The new SBA will provide a policy framework and framework for future financing from multilateral and bilateral partners.’

On Tuesday, Pakistan said that Saudi Arabia has deposited two billion dollars in its central bank, while the United Arab Emirates is also expected to receive one billion dollars.

The extension of loan repayment period by China, Pakistan’s largest lender, will also play a key role in the external financing that the IMF has called upon for Pakistan.

Analysts say that without the bailout, Pakistan’s economic crisis would turn into a debt default, with inflation rising and insufficient foreign exchange reserves for one month’s imports.

The IMF mission visited Pakistan in February and has since called for a number of measures, including a revision of the 2023-24 budget and a 22 percent hike in the policy rate.

Pakistan collected more than 385 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) in new taxes to meet the IMF’s fiscal adjustment.

The IMF said the central bank should remain active to reduce inflation and maintain foreign exchange reserves.

The adjustment has already pushed inflation to an all-time high of 38 percent year-on-year in May, the highest in Asia.

