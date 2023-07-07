IMF team meeting with Imran Khan

Lahore: The IMF has decided to seek the support of Pakistan’s political parties, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, for the $3 billion bailout program. In this regard, the IMF team met Imran Khan today.

The IMF’s resident representative for Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz, said in a statement that the meetings with the political parties were aimed at “getting their views on key objectives and policies under the new IMF-supported program ahead of the upcoming general elections.” The assurance of support was to be obtained”.

General elections are going to be held in Pakistan in early November. The new IMF bailout program, which is for 9 months, will be launched on July 12.

PTI leader Hamad Azhar confirmed the meeting of the International Monetary Fund team with Imran Khan on Twitter.

PTI’s economic team has been approached by the IMF to solicit the party’s support for the USD 3 BN Stand-By Agreement and its broad objectives.

An IMF team will call on Party Chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park this afternoon. Both PTI’s economic team and the IMF team will join, in… — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) July 7, 2023

In his message on Twitter, he said that the IMF team will meet party chairman Imran Khan at Zaman Park this afternoon. Both the PTI economic team and the IMF team will participate in the discussions in person and virtually.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

