Anyone who offers coaching services via their website or other media (e.g. print media) must observe a number of special legal aspects. Depending on how the contract with the participant is concluded in such cases and how the respective learning content is conveyed (online or as part of face-to-face events), special distance selling regulations but also the regulations of the Distance Learning Protection Act (FernUSG) may apply. The IT law firm has expanded its portfolio of legal texts and now also offers professional general terms and conditions for coaching services.

Legal peculiarities of the distance learning contract

Through the distance learning contract, the organizer of distance learning (organiser) undertakes to deliver the distance learning material including the intended work equipment at the agreed intervals, to monitor the learning success, in particular to carefully correct the work submitted within a reasonable time, and to the participant in distance learning (participant) to give those instructions that he clearly needs.

If there is a distance learning contract, the organizer must meet special legal requirements for this. These include, for example, a text form requirement with regard to the conclusion of the contract with the participant, a special right of withdrawal and a special right of termination for the participant. Furthermore, in such cases, the organizer generally requires special official approval.

Special features of distance selling law

If there is no distance learning contract within the meaning of the FernUSG, the organizer must at least observe the special distance selling regulations if the contract is concluded with a consumer in distance selling.

Distance contracts are contracts in which the organizer or a person acting in his name or on his behalf and the customer use only means of distance communication for the contract negotiations and the conclusion of the contract, unless the contract is concluded within the framework of a sales or service system organized for distance sales .

Means of distance communication are all means of communication that can be used to initiate or conclude a contract without the parties being physically present at the same time, such as letters, catalogues, telephone calls, faxes, e-mails, messages sent via mobile phone service (SMS) as well as radio and telemedia.

If the contract between the organizer and participant is concluded in distance selling, the organizer has special information obligations. This includes in particular the obligation to provide information about the existence or, if applicable, the non-existence of a statutory right of withdrawal for consumers.

Whether or not the consumer is entitled to a right of withdrawal in individual cases is in turn determined by the content of the respective course.

For example, the law provides for an exclusion of the right of withdrawal for contracts for the provision of services in connection with leisure activities if the contract provides for a specific date or period for the provision. This also includes course content that is used exclusively for the leisure activities of the participant.

Additional points requiring regulation for coaching services

Irrespective of the above-mentioned legal peculiarities in distance learning or distance selling contracts, there are also other points with coaching services that should be sensibly regulated in order to avoid later disputes. In this context, the following questions in particular arise:

Who should be eligible to attend the event?

Should a third party be able to enter into the contract between organizer and participant and if so, who is liable for the participation fee and any additional costs?

Should there be a certain minimum number of participants and what should apply if this is not reached?

What applies if the time, place, person of the coach and/or the content of the event changes or if the event is cancelled?

Should the participant be able to cancel their registration by a certain point in time, regardless of any legal right of withdrawal that may exist?

In what form is the teaching material provided and what rights of use should be granted?

The IT law firm has expanded its portfolio of legal texts and now also offers professional general terms and conditions for coaching services. The terms and conditions are suitable for providers of coaching,

which do not fall within the scope of the FernUSG,

where the contract for participation in the distance selling coaching is concluded and

where the coaching takes place online and/or as a face-to-face event.

The terms and conditions take into account the essential points for coaching services, in particular:

Services of the provider (for online or face-to-face events)

Eligibility

Minimum number of participants

Change or cancellation of the event

Contractual right of withdrawal (cancellations)

teaching material

Liability

Applicable Law

