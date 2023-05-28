immediately used the first 10 million euro allocated — Emilia-Romagna Region

From relief and assistance to the population, to contributions for autonomous accommodation, through the first emergency interventions on watercourses

Municipalities can immediately request an advance of 50% of the costs incurred. The provision is aimed at Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini

The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region Stefano Bonaccinias Delegate Commissioner for the emergency, approved a first excerpt of the Urgent action plan of civil protection which defines the destination of the first courses 10 million eurosallocated from cabinet with the resolution of the state of emergency, in favor of the seven provincial territories affected by the flood events of the month of May: Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini.