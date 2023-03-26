Asuncion, National Radio.-The immersive 3D exhibition on the life and work of the Italian genius Leonardo Da Vinci arrives in Paraguay, next May 2 to 28 at the 2nd Level of Paseo La Galería.

It is a digital exhibition where the classic art of one of the great geniuses of humanity and current technology merge, in a journey that stimulates all the senses. An experience where each participant will be able to delve into the life of Da Vinci: Leonardo himself appears in the form of a hologram, telling the story of his life.

In addition, you can wrap yourself up and enjoy the narration, the music and the images on the walls and on the floor, in 360°, or admire the replicas of the gallery of works, or immerse yourself in the flight room, a mirrored room where You can see in projections with 3D reconstructions the flying machines that Leonardo designed, such as the ornithopter, the propeller, the parachute and other inventions.

The organization reports that the days and times to visit the exhibition will be Monday through Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. While on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

They confirmed that tickets are on sale at Passline. The cost is G. 80,000 generals and those under 12 years old paid Gs. 60,000.

The VIP will cost Gs 200,000 (preferential access + merchandising kit) and in a family group G.250,000 (2 adults + 2 minors)

To purchase from the web https://www.passline.com/eventos/da-vinci-il-genio to which the cost per service is added.

Da Vinci Il Genio, is a multi-sensory event for the whole family, a revolutionary exhibition that tells the story of this Renaissance genius in a contemporary language with holograms, immersive experiences, virtual reality and educational videos where visitors walk an innovative path following the Leonardo’s footsteps, exploring his life and work in image, sound, music, light and color.

The exhibition also houses reconstructions of some of the war machines, hydraulic devices and flying machines, made by a traditional Florentine craftsman based on the drawings of the Renaissance genius and using very typical materials of the time such as wood, iron and the cotton.

These truly unique pieces add value to the whole of the exhibition.

The new exhibition is carried out by the hands of the creators of “Van Gogh, the Immersive Dream”, a digital work created by the award-winning Studio of Florence Art Media Studio, one of the Italian institutions with international significance in audiovisual creations.

It is a unique and incredible audiovisual experience, which has been touring the main cities of the world. This incredible experience includes the Historical Presentation with the chronology of his life and his works, a Gallery of works, the Hologram room, the Flight Room, the spectacular Immersive Room, the innovative Virtual Reality Room and, as a finishing touch, the room of the famous Last Supper.