Immersive exhibition Frida Kahlo arrives in Paraguay on November 15th

On November 15, the immersive exhibition Frida Kahlo arrives in Paraguay, an opportunity to enjoy and fall in love with one of the most iconic women in the world of art and culture, who still continues to captivate hearts and minds around the world.

The exhibition will be held inside the Paseo La Galería shopping center located on Santa Teresa Avenue in Asunción.

His legacy, celebrated internationally through countless publications and exhibitions, takes on a new nuance with the opening of the FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUMin collaboration with the Kahlo Family and Club Media Co.

The museum, conceived as an intimate tribute to this extraordinary artist, reveals the personal side of Frida Kahlo from within her family, revealing secrets never before shared by her heirs. This innovative project is the sum of different experiences designed to reveal the many facets of Frida.

A Poetic and Immersive Journey

FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM It is a unique place where the poetic, the sound, the visual and the aesthetic converge to create a dreamlike universe, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the most relevant moments of the artist’s life through a poetic passage. An experience that transcends the senses and takes the audience on a journey through the personal, historical, sensory and creative context of Frida Kahlo.

Cultural and Educational Impact

FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM, Not only does it present a unique opportunity to experience Frida, but it also has a significant cultural and educational impact. The exhibition of Frida Kahlo’s work encourages understanding and appreciation of Mexican art and culture, while inspiring people to embrace their own creativity and courage in life.

A Unique Experience in the Metaverse

FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY EXPERIENCE, surpasses itself by offering a revolutionary novelty: a metaverse experience that immerses visitors in the creative bowels of Frida Kahlo like never before.

This new component of the experience allows visitors to delve even deeper into the life and work of Frida Kahlo, using virtual reality glasses (oculus) that unlock a completely new universe. A unique opportunity to explore her thoughts, emotions and creations from an immersive and interactive perspective.

Theme Nights and Gastronomic Specials

In addition to the metaverse experience, FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM, offers a series of special themed nights that will transport visitors to different moments in Frida’s life. These nights, full of surprises and entertainment, will allow attendees to immerse themselves in the era and spirit of the artist.

Theme nights will be complemented by unique dining experiences that celebrate the richness of Mexican cuisine. Visitors will be able to enjoy exquisite dishes inspired by Frida Kahlo’s favorite recipes, thus creating an even deeper bond with her legacy.

An Experience Totally Wrapped in Frida

FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUMoffers in an environment surrounded by sounds and aromas that will create a truly dreamlike atmosphere, a unique immersive experience.

Visitors can explore a carefully designed space that includes memorabilia, letters, personal items, spatial recreations, photographs, songs and documentaries about the life and art of Frida Kahlo.

This tour invites visitors to develop a voyeuristic interest in a fascinating personal experience, where they will be able to feel and definitively fall in love with Frida Kahlo.

Frida continues to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration, and FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM, offers a unique opportunity to discover his life and work in a completely new way. This museum is more than a must-see place; is a tribute to the creativity, bravery and passionate spirit of one of the most influential women of all time.

Opening hours of FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM:

Monday to Friday between 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets through Red UTS: https://www.reduts.com.py/ General tickets from 100,000 guaraníes.

Merch Oficial: In the shop of FRIDA KAHLO, SENSORY MUSEUM

