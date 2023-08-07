Immigrants do not believe? – Naibaat

I often wonder what populism is and whether the expression of harmony and commitment to a political leader or his ideology should be called populism or the people’s avoidance of a leader’s thinking or party manifesto should also be called populism. It can be added, in the same way, will we call the change in the collective thinking of the people about a situation in a country apart from a political leader or a political party as populism? In this context, what will be the name given to the split in PTI after the events of May 9 and on the other hand, in what box will those who are calling this entire situation as a result of a planned process be put? ?

The term populism generally refers to a political ideology that prioritizes the needs and interests of the common people over elites, with popular movements typically based on issues such as economic inequality, political mismanagement, and social injustice. are conducted and at times include cases such as disregard for the rule of law, the PPP movement against Ayub Khan’s government, the PPP after the general elections in the late seventies. National unity movement against Nizam Mustafa and PTI’s movement against corruption can be cited as examples in this regard. Pakistan’s politics has a history of populism, in which populist leaders have sought to gain popularity among the masses by presenting themselves as champions of public needs and interests and by basing criticism of elites. But can the popularity of the People’s Party in the 1960s and 70s and more recently the PTI be put in the same account? Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the People’s Party, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming to power in the 2018 general elections are two important examples of populism in Pakistan. Hanged or now the PTI chief is facing isolation due to his own actions, so why did this public popularity not work for him? A related question is that despite all the changes, is the public popularity of the two leaders still intact? Can it be expressed in the future?

After the events that took place on May 9, the way GHQ was targeted and the manner in which Jinnah House i.e. Corps Commander House Lahore was set ablaze, the process of disintegration started in PTI. Until now, such leaders and powerful ministers who had sworn to live and die with Imran Khan and who did not get tired of shouting slogans to become a leaden wall in the way of any action against him, one by one. They are leaving their side and Imran Khan’s loneliness is increasing.

Pakistan’s political history is not very bright, what is happening with PTI is not new or unique, such incidents have happened before to make popular parties unpopular in previous decades and years. Attempts were made to make the People’s Party unpopular during Zia-ul-Haq’s rule, during Pervez Musharraf’s rule, members of both the Muslim League (N) and the People’s Party were dissolved and the Qaf League was formed. The way the attempts made to make Nawaz Sharif unpopular and failed was only a matter of yesterday. During the Ziaul Haq era, it was said that the People’s Party ended with Bhutto, Pervez Musharraf created the Qaf League. He was told that Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto are now a thing of the past, but everyone saw that those who talked about ending them have ended themselves, but these parties are still big and popular parties. I am sorry to say that the issue of making popular and well-loved political parties and leaders unpopular did not happen only in dictatorial periods. This process has continued in democratic periods as well. The issues of inviting people continued during the political and democratic eras, didn’t the Muslim League (N) and the People’s Party pull each other’s legs and try to thwart each other’s governments before the democratic charter was decided?

I am in Canada these days and I am listening to Pakistani immigrants living here, they ask me about the situation in Pakistan, ask for my comment, ask me what happened in our homeland? What is happening? What is going to happen? Will Pakistan come out of the vortex of political and economic problems? Will we ever achieve real progress? What should I tell them about the situation and what are the real issues? However, I tell them that army is another name of our country and it is the protector of our geographical and ideological borders, I also tell them that the attack on Corps Commander House and other such sensitive places was not a good thing if PTI’s If the people wanted to express their anger, it would have been better if they had settled their accounts with the political people and adopted a peaceful way instead of violence against the common people. It is not appropriate to involve them and target their installations, but people do not believe, they consider all these matters as a conspiracy, I wish someone would explain to them what the facts are. I am reminded of a song sung by Ahmad Rushdie in an old Pakistani film, Beh Bhai: I wish someone would explain to me, I don’t understand anything.

At the same time, one more thought emerges in the mind, that those who do not believe can be called a part of the wave of populism or not? If populism is the name of popularity among the people, then this popularity can be of any other style. are being talked about, but the immigrants do not accept the previous change in Pakistan.

