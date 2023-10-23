Immigration Policy of Joe Biden Faces Legal Challenge in Texas Court

Immigration Policy of Joe Biden Government Faces Trial in Texas

Texas – The immigration policy implemented by the Joe Biden government, which allows a limited number of individuals from four countries to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons each month, is currently under trial in Texas. The program, known as PAROLE, has faced updates this week amid a lawsuit filed by Texas and 20 other states, who argue that it acts as a “backdoor immigration system” by approving nearly all applicants.

The outcome of this trial holds immense significance for citizens of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, who benefit from the program. During the proceedings, federal Judge Tipton questioned the viability of poverty as a sufficient reason for qualification into the PAROLE program. Representatives from both the Department of Justice and the Justice Action Center agreed that poverty alone was not a qualifying factor and emphasized the importance of considering immigrants fleeing political repression.

“They have not looked favorably on allowing a migrant to enter for purely economic reasons,” noted Esther Sung, a lawyer at the Justice Action Center.

The attorneys representing the plaintiff states further argued that the PAROLE program did not assess individual cases but instead granted humanitarian permits indiscriminately and en masse.

While Judge Tipton refrained from commenting on the legality of the program during the trial against the humanitarian parole specifically for Cubans, he did imply that a final decision may not be reached for several months. However, he did state that he would not impose a temporary halt to the program, which comes as a relief to the hundreds of thousands of immigrants eagerly awaiting the support of their US-based family members to enter the country through the parole system.

Judge Tipton expressed concerns about issuing a temporary order that could disrupt the nationwide humanitarian parole process. Several states have reported benefits from the program, including a decrease in the influx of migrants. The judge deemed it inappropriate to hinder a process that has proven beneficial in certain areas.

As the trial continues, both proponents and critics of the PAROLE program are eagerly awaiting the final verdict. The outcome will not only impact the lives and dreams of countless individuals seeking refuge or better opportunities but will also shape the future of immigration policy in the United States.

