Immigration Service Updates Policy Manual to Facilitate Identification of Aliens Subject to Public Charge Ground of Inadmissibility

USCIS Updates Policy Manual to Facilitate Identification of Inadmissible Aliens for Public Charge

Date: [Current Date]

In a bid to streamline the identification process for aliens who could be subject to the “ground of inadmissibility” for public charge, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced an update to its policy manual. The changes aim to assist officers in determining the admissibility of applicants for adjustment of status and simplify the assessment of public charge grounds.

The USCIS stated that the updated information concerning the categories of adjustment of status applicants is designed to make it easier to identify whether the public charge ground of inadmissibility applies to a specific category. The modification, which affects the appendices of Volume 8, Part G of the USCIS Policy Manual and Chapter 3, will help applicants accurately answer questions related to this matter on Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status).

By incorporating this update, immigration officials will be able to adjudicate adjustment of status applications and make public charge inadmissibility determinations without the need to issue additional Requests for Evidence. The USCIS, operating under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), believes that this streamlined process will enhance efficiency and save time for both applicants and officers.

Chapter 3 of the USCIS regulations outlines that the public charge ground of inadmissibility, as stated in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), applies to visa seekers, those seeking admission, or adjustment of status (to lawful permanent resident). The regulation dictates that non-citizens must demonstrate that they are not inadmissible under any grounds, including the public charge ground.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP), responsible for granting admission at ports of entry, inspects applicants to ensure they meet the admissibility criteria. Similarly, if an applicant shows they are admissible, they may be granted entry as either an immigrant or a non-immigrant. The INA also highlights that any alien applying for a visa or admission to the United States as a nonimmigrant is deemed inadmissible if they are likely to become a public charge.

USCIS emphasizes that requests for admission are typically submitted at US consulates or embassies, and the Department of State (DOS) consular officers assess inadmissibility, including the public charge ground, when granting a visa. Eligible non-citizens may also seek admission as visa-free nonimmigrants under specific programs, such as the Visa Waiver Program.

In certain cases, legal permanent residents (green card holders) returning from trips abroad may undergo inadmissibility determinations due to the possibility of becoming a public charge.

The current public charge regulation, authorized under the Biden administration in September of the previous year, considers a non-citizen likely to become a public charge if they are primarily dependent on the government for their subsistence. Factors such as age, health, family status, assets, resources, financial status, education, and skills are assessed, along with previous or current receipt of certain benefits.

Furthermore, it is important to note that benefits received by family members other than the applicant and certain non-monetary benefits, such as nutrition programs, children’s health insurance, Medicaid (except for long-term institutionalization), housing benefits, and immunizations, are not considered in determining public charge.

With the new Public Charge final rule becoming effective on December 23, 2022, the USCIS expressed its commitment to develop a Policy Manual update to provide clear guidance and ensure consistent application of the regulation. The agency also affirmed its dedication to minimize any confusion or chilling effects among non-citizens and US citizens through public outreach programs.

This update to the USCIS Policy Manual is expected to enhance the immigration system’s efficiency while maintaining fairness and clarity in the evaluation process for public charge inadmissibility.

Note: This news article serves to provide information and insight into recent revisions made by the USCIS. It is solely intended for journalistic purposes.

