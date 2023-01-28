Currently, as can be seen in the image, the cleaning work of the lot is advancing (see image), one of the preliminary works to later continue with the construction of the CIBI.

It must be remembered that the project will be located in the old Mercados SA The structures of this infrastructure practically never worked and once it was proposed to build the aforementioned science center, it was demolished.

More than $40,000 million (including the lot) are invested in this project, resources that come mostly from the General Royalty System.

This work will have different spaces in which it will be possible to discover the richness of Risaralda’s biodiversity, among which birds and extensive flora stand out.