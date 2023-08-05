Imminent trial of Petro for possible irregular income of money to his campaign

Given the serious accusations made by his own son before the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, President Gustavo Petro appointed a lawyer to be in charge of his defense before the imminent political trial that he will have to face for the possible income of irregular money to his campaign.

“I receive with pain, on a personal level, the information about alleged irregularities in the development of the presidential campaign on the Coast,” Petro said in a statement.

“Regarding the institution, without any hesitation, I affirm and reiterate that no one can be above the law and that justice must be applied impartially, with due process and all constitutional guarantees. It will be the judges in their different powers who legally define what corresponds. For this purpose, I have granted power to the associate judge of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, Mauricio Pava Lugo, to represent me,” added the president.

Gustavo Petro said that he will continue with the presidential agenda. “Nothing and no one can stop the fight of a lifetime against all forms of corruption, and the government will continue without distraction its task and commitment for a better Colombia,” wrote Petro.

On trial?

In the midst of the expectation for the imminent start of a trial against the head of state, the legislative cell in charge of investigating him made a pronouncement.

Given the revelations made by the son and ex-daughter-in-law of President Gustavo Petro, the president of the House of Representatives Investigation and Prosecution Commission, Wadith Manzur Imbet, issued a statement in which he said that there is already a prior investigation against the president. .

“In the framework of the powers that correspond to the Commission of Investigation and Accusations, a process is being carried out against the President of the Republic for the facts related to the statements of the citizen Daysuris Vásquez Castro months ago, this is in the stage prior investigation,” the statement said.

Manzur specified that a plural number of investigating representatives (three) are involved in said process, who are “those empowered to determine the incorporation of new means of evidence, facts or complaints that are formulated regarding this matter.”

attorney

The Attorney General, Margarita Cabello, announced the creation of a special agency to intervene, as a public prosecutor, in the process carried out by the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives against President Gustavo Petro.

In this process, they appointed the Third Delegate Prosecutor for Criminal Investigation and Prosecution, who will be in charge of intervening and permanently monitoring the proceedings that are carried out in the development of the case.

