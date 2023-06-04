Impagnetiello lover: “We hugged with Giulia”

With Giulia “we chatted quietly. We were together for about an hour, after which she left. Our meeting was really cordialso much so that as soon as we met we embraced each other out of female solidarity”. This is how the girl with whom Alessandro Impagnatiello, in prison for killing Giulia Tramontano, his partner expecting a child, had a parallel relationship. The young woman, who had discovered the double life of the barman on Saturday last week, shortly before the murder, had given appointment with Julia to talk, “because we were both victims of a liar“.

“I was scared of Ale”

“He insisted that I let him in” at home, “but I didn’t want to because I was afraid (…) I didn’t know what happened to Giulia and what she was capable of”, he recounted in the hours following the murder of the 29-year-old, the girl with whom the barman, now in his cell, had a parallel relationship.

Giulia wanted to leave him

Saturday last week, after stabbing Giulia, “Alessandro started asking me to meet. (..) Her requests were so pressing – she added – that she took a colleague home with me because they too were worried “. Giulia “told me that Alessandro would never see his son and that she was only interested in the child and his health. She didn’t know if she had gone to Naples to see her parents but she certainly didn’t want to see Alessandro anymore. In any case, she would have returned to Senago after our meeting, to talk” to him and “to leave him”, the girl who recounts the meeting she had with the 29-year-old a few hours after she was stabbed was recorded in the minutes on May 31st.