Home » IMPASSABLE OR NON-EXISTENT ROADS HARM THE NORTHERNS!! « CDE News
News

IMPASSABLE OR NON-EXISTENT ROADS HARM THE NORTHERNS!! « CDE News

by admin
IMPASSABLE OR NON-EXISTENT ROADS HARM THE NORTHERNS!! « CDE News

SAN PEDRO (special envoy) Faced with the neglect of municipal authorities, residents try to make passable a section that leads to an important community. But San Pedro is not the only department that is in these conditions, just yesterday a well-known media outlet from Concepción published the petition of the residents of Itacuá who are also isolated due to the lack of solid roads that connect the districts with each other. The same in Vallemí, where the MOPC simply abandoned the pothole they were carrying out after three days of very little work, once again leaving the inhabitants abandoned to their fate.

Bacheado in Vallemi

The section connects Lima with Paso Tuna through which hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles pass daily, according to the residents, for two months now a small stream whose channel floods a part of the road making the passage almost impossible even more so for motorcyclists.

The residents explained that they have already asked the mayor on several occasions for the arrangement but until today it has not been done and the place is deeper every day.

Teachers and residents of Paso Tuna armed with work tools were in the place to try to make the water run, which is very difficult.

Itacua

comment

comment

Previous article SIAMESE TWO WERE BORN AT THE CLINIC HOSPITAL!!!

See also  Focus Interview: Struggle for a new great cause and forge ahead with courage - Highlights

You may also like

Antinarcotics Headquarters in Loja suffers an attack; there...

The ‘Ruta del Agua’ continues to address the...

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy