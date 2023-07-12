IMPASSABLE OR NON-EXISTENT ROADS HARM THE NORTHERNS!! « CDE News

SAN PEDRO (special envoy) Faced with the neglect of municipal authorities, residents try to make passable a section that leads to an important community. But San Pedro is not the only department that is in these conditions, just yesterday a well-known media outlet from Concepción published the petition of the residents of Itacuá who are also isolated due to the lack of solid roads that connect the districts with each other. The same in Vallemí, where the MOPC simply abandoned the pothole they were carrying out after three days of very little work, once again leaving the inhabitants abandoned to their fate.

Bacheado in Vallemi

The section connects Lima with Paso Tuna through which hundreds of cars, trucks and motorcycles pass daily, according to the residents, for two months now a small stream whose channel floods a part of the road making the passage almost impossible even more so for motorcyclists.

The residents explained that they have already asked the mayor on several occasions for the arrangement but until today it has not been done and the place is deeper every day.

Teachers and residents of Paso Tuna armed with work tools were in the place to try to make the water run, which is very difficult.

Itacua

