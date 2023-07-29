impeccable artists, fireworks show and some polka dots

This Friday, July 28, the samarios rejoiced in The Rodadero he gran concert from serenade a Santa Marta for his birthday 498. Artists like Eddy Herrera, Iván Villazón, Michel ‘El Buenón’, Criss and Ronny, They made the audience dance.

The serenade was enjoyed at the rhythm of merengue with the international Eddy Herrera, who shone with his show. When the clock struck 12:00 am the sky was adorned with fireworks show, while the Dominican singer continued to encourage the audience with his music after the countdown.

Criss y Ronny They were the first to get on stage and with a champeta they opened the way for what would be a great night. Later, maestro Iván Villazón put all the vallenateros to sing with his classics and his impeccable voice. Later he climbed Eddy Herrera to the stage, and the concert closed it with salsa Michel ‘El Buenon’.



Los event polka dots were some fights that formed among the tumult. However, no people were seriously injured. there was also complaints by the citizens who were behind the fences of VIP, who affirmed that the music was not heard. It was even noticeable during the presentations that the sound engineers raised and lowered the volume trying to optimize.

