Imperial County Extends Evacuation Alert as Tropical Storm “Hilary” Brings Flooding Risks

Imperial County Issues Evacuation Alert as Tropical Storm “Hilary” Makes Landfall

Imperial County, California – The Imperial County government extended an evacuation alert to residents of several towns and areas, including Ocotillo, Salton City, Salton City Beach, Desert Shores, and surrounding areas, due to the potential risk of flooding caused by tropical storm “Hilary.” Despite being downgraded to a storm, the lingering risks and potential for damage from rain and wind led to the county urging residents to assess the risks of staying at home.

As the storm made landfall on Sunday morning, concerns about flooding became more prominent in these vulnerable areas of Imperial County. Although the county did not enforce mandatory evacuation measures, officials strongly advised residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions given the continuous rainfall expected throughout Sunday afternoon.

Residents were urged to prepare for the worst-case scenario by assembling an emergency kit consisting of drinking water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, and first aid supplies. The county government also opened a shelter for residents and set up a dedicated telephone line, (442) 265-6054, to assist in organizing potential evacuation efforts and provide guidance to those affected.

In addition to the storm’s impact, a landslide occurred on Interstate 8 at the In-Ko-Pah area in the western part of Imperial County, causing disruptions as large rocks obstructed the road. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) responded promptly to clear the debris and reopen the highway.

Imperial County took proactive measures to keep its residents informed by providing up-to-date maps on their website, highlighting streets and highways that were closed due to flooding. Furthermore, several towns and cities within the county experienced momentary power outages as strong gusty winds brought down cables.

El Centro, one of the major cities in Imperial County, declared a local emergency due to the substantial damage caused by rain, wind, and flooding. The city administration also cautioned that tornadoes could potentially develop in the Imperial Valley area, urging residents to exercise caution and stay updated on the situation.

Reacting to the concerning weather conditions, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of alert for the southern part of the state. This decision aims to mobilize resources and allocate assistance to affected areas in a timely manner.

As Imperial County braced itself for the potential aftermath of tropical storm “Hilary,” the county government and relevant agencies are working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the storm and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in the affected areas.

