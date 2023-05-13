Imperial Rioja Gran Reserva: A classic Spanish marvel Berlin News – Berlin News Shopping Latest news on the Internet

History of CVNE and Imperial CVNE, founded in 1879 in the heart of Rioja, is one of the oldest and most prestigious wineries in Spain. The bodega introduced the Imperial line in the 1920s with the intention of producing an exceptional wine that reflects Rioja’s rich viticultural heritage. The Imperial brand quickly became CVNE’s signature wine and synonymous with the winery’s commitment to quality and heritage. The name ‘Imperial’ was inspired by a special bottling for the English market known as ‘Pinta Imperial’ or ‘Imperial Pint’ (an old English measure equal to half a litre). Over the years, the Imperial range has consistently maintained its reputation for excellence, delighting wine lovers worldwide.

The vineyard and the terroir

The grapes for Imperial Gran Reserva come from CVNE’s best vineyards, located in Villalba, Rioja Alta and Haro. The region’s unique terroir, characterized by calcareous clay and ferruginous clay soils and a favorable continental climate, allows the cultivation of high-quality Tempranillo, Graciano and Mazuelo grapes. These vineyards are known for their ability to produce grapes with concentrated aromas and balanced acidity – key components in producing the distinctive Imperial Gran Reserva. The meticulous care and sustainable practices employed in these 20 to 40 year old vineyards ensure the vines produce perfectly ripe, intensely flavored grapes resulting in a wine of exceptional quality.

The winemaking and aging process

Imperial Rioja Gran Reserva is made primarily from Tempranillo, Spain’s flagship grape, blended with smaller proportions of Graciano and Mazuelo to add complexity and structure. After careful hand picking, the grapes undergo traditional fermentation followed by extensive maceration to extract optimal colour, tannins and aromas. The precision and attention to detail during this process reflects the winery’s commitment to excellence and authenticity. The magic continues in the cellar, where the wine is aged in oak barrels for a minimum of two years and in the bottle for a further two years before being released. This extended maturation, which exceeds the requirements for the Gran Reserva designation, allows the wine to develop a deep flavor range, silky tannins and an exquisite balance between fruit and oak, making every sip a testament to the winery’s artisanal philosophy.

tasting profile

Imperial Gran Reserva is a wine that embodies the harmony and elegance of Rioja excellence. The nose reveals seductive aromas of ripe red fruits, plums and blackberries, interspersed with spicy notes of cloves and black pepper, as well as delicate hints of vanilla and coconut stemming from the oak barrel aging. When these complex flavors combine, the result is a sensory experience that is both inviting and intriguing, promising a remarkable tasting journey. On the palate, this wine presents a breathtaking variety of flavors. The ripe fruit aromas harmonize with nuances of cocoa, tobacco and leather and lead to a complex sensory experience.

Food recommendations and serving suggestions

The Imperial Gran Reserva goes well with hearty meat dishes such as lamb and beef, game, aged cheeses and traditional Spanish dishes such as paella and jamón ibérico. Its robust structure and rich flavor profile make it the ideal accompaniment to a variety of culinary delights and enrich the dining experience. It is recommended to decant the wine an hour before serving to unlock its full aromatic potential and add an extra layer of sophistication to your wine enjoyment. It is best served at a temperature of around 16-18ºC, a range that allows its nuanced flavors to be fully appreciated and enjoyed.

Conclusion

The Imperial Rioja Gran Reserva is a testament to the mastery of Spanish winemaking. A wine of exceptional quality and character, offering a profound and rewarding taste experience. A showcase of the winery’s dedication to tradition and quality, each bottle of Imperial Gran Reserva embodies a piece of Rioja’s rich viticultural history. Whether you are a seasoned wine connoisseur or new to the world of wine, the Imperial Gran Reserva offers an unforgettable journey into the heart of Spanish winemaking.