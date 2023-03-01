The Viva Air problem exploded in the hands of the indiligent Minister of Transportation, but it does not splash or worry President Petro. The presumed requirement of compliance with outdated regulations, although more religious than practical, prevented the business that the paisas had already done in advance with Avianca from not becoming official.

The problem of the continued low popularity suffered by the Petro government in the polls and the evident lack of a strong and successful administrator as head of state, does not seem to affect the president either.

He keeps falling and he’s there as if nothing had happened. What could have been the sign of a cracked government also exploded in their hands when the critical letter from three ministers against the scandalous and harmful project to end the EPS and return to the times of Social Security was leaked.

That letter was the voice of the decrepit but sensible establishment that has ruled the country forever, and it should not have exploded in the hands of the president, any more than the problem of Viva Air and Avianca should have. But it broke out and precipitated the first cabinet crisis.

Doing without Alejandro Gaviria was necessary for a bad administrator like Petro because the president is one of those who believes that different views in the family are sanctioned by kicking the intelligent son out of the house and that in this way he achieves the unanimity that his totalitarian ego pursues, and he he did without flinching.

Now it seems imminent that the bundle of hooks that Total Peace is turning into is also going to explode for them and in the hands of their Peace Commissioner and his walnut wood glasses. The elenos are as discontented sitting at the negotiating table as the bosses who pay jail feel deceived and the peasants are anguished because the war has returned and peace has vanished.

But although every gesture shows him as a wrong and stubborn president, Petro continues to be the undaunted president and he doesn’t even get angry or mess up or correct himself. And we here, settling in because he has no choice.

