Implant the dream of general aviation in the land of Sanxiang

60,000 people visited the exhibition in 4 days, 42 industrial projects were signed, and the 2022 Hunan General Aviation Expo closed

During the fair, children happily played with model airplanes.

On the afternoon of September 4, the 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo came to a successful conclusion. In 4 days, it attracted 60,000 people to attend the exhibition. 326 companies related to general aviation from 14 countries and regions gathered in Hunan, signed 42 industrial projects with a contract value of 41.76 billion yuan, and on-site order transactions of 306 million yuan. The amount is 4 billion yuan.

■Huasheng Online All Media Reporter He Tingting

General Aviation Development “Hunan Model” shocked the audience

With the theme of “General Aviation Leads a Better Life”, the Expo adheres to the “combination of dynamic and static” and “combination of online and offline”, creating a feast of ideas, audio-visual and popular science for all parties. Among them, showing the achievements of Hunan’s low-altitude airspace management reform is an important theme of this expo. Through three-dimensional publicity and promotion, order-of-magnitude network communication, and phenomenal audience participation, the “Hunan Model” once again shocked the audience.

In the W2 exhibition hall of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, the 1,500-square-meter Hunan low-altitude airspace management reform achievements exhibition area shows Hunan’s achievements. In the past two years, the province’s low-altitude reform pilots have achieved a series of breakthrough results, basically building a technical and institutional guarantee system for the coordinated operation and management of the entire low-altitude airspace, setting the ten first “Hunan samples”. 14 cities and prefectures including Changsha, Changde, Yueyang, Chenzhou and Shaoyang showed their transcripts one after another.

The data shows that in 2021, the added value of the province’s small and medium-sized aero-engine and general aircraft manufacturing industries will increase by 20% and 208% respectively; general aviation has accumulated about 25,000 flight hours and 8,600 sorties throughout the year, an increase of 63.5% and 76.1% respectively.

Published 82 investment promotion projects with a total investment of 121.3 billion yuan

During the Expo, a total of 82 investment promotion projects were released, with a total investment of 121.319 billion yuan. A total of more than 40 forums were held, more than 20 academicians, more than 100 experts and scholars gave speeches, and the total number of professionals participating in the conference exceeded 12,530 person-times.

12 Fortune 500 companies including Aerospace Science and Technology, Aerospace Science and Industry, Aviation Industry, CLP, State Grid Corporation of China, Bell, Texron Aviation, Airbus, and Pratt & Whitney, and 20 leading companies including Huawei, Xiaopeng, and Shanhe Technology. 300 upstream and downstream enterprises of the whole industry chain of general aviation jointly built a static exhibition area of ​​80,000 square meters, and released more than 1,000 new technologies and new products.

A total of 312 exhibitors participated in the online exhibition held during the same period, 1,714 products were displayed online, 20 online one-to-one video matchmaking sessions were held, and 420,000 audiences for online live broadcast related promotion.

Refresh the “popularity” of general aviation applications among ordinary people

The main stadium has specially set up an aviation science experience hall, which is equipped with multiple application scenarios such as medical rescue, aviation operations, low-altitude tourism, aviation logistics, aviation sports, and experience flying, as well as projects such as hot air balloons, gliders, and parachuting. VR paraglider simulator, helicopter flight simulation experience, drone football and other interesting and immersive experience games have attracted a large number of audiences to check in and broadcast live.

During the same period of the expo, dynamic flight performances, youth aerospace model competitions, general aviation cartoon competitions, general aviation photography competitions and other activities were also held. Among them, the dynamic flight performance was held at Zhuzhou Lusong Airport, attracting more than 20,000 people to watch, and more than 1 million online audiences, which greatly enhanced the influence of general aviation. Nearly 30,000 young people participated in the comic contest, and more than 10,000 related works were collected… The expo successfully built a “big play field” for aviation enthusiasts and expanded the “popularity” of general aviation applications among ordinary people.

He Jian, President of Hunan Council for the Promotion of International Trade, introduced that the Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo is one of the three key exhibitions in our province to accelerate the creation of a world-class industrial cluster. The holding of the expo allows more people to know about, touch, and help GA, and implant the dream of GA into the land of Sanxiang.

Hundreds of photographers use their lenses to record the beautiful moments of Hunan General Aviation

From September 1st to 4th, the 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo was held in Changsha and Zhuzhou. Whether it is in the major venues of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center or the huge parking lot of Zhuzhou Lusong Airport, photographers wearing “suits” are everywhere, taking pictures of everything, becoming a beautiful piece of static exhibition and dynamic exhibition. landscape.

It is reported that most of these photographers are contestants participating in the 2022 Hunan (International) General Aviation Industry Expo Photography Competition. Many of them are from the provincial and municipal photographers associations, as well as many photographers from the China Photographers Association.

During the expo, photographers aimed their long guns at short guns, and tried to tell the wonderful story of Hunan General Aviation Expo through the camera lens, so that the Hunan General Aviation Expo could enter thousands of households.

