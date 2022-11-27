Implement the latest epidemic prevention and control measures and strive to ensure the smooth flow of transportation and logistics——The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Transport responds to hot issues

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 25th, title: Implement the latest epidemic prevention and control measures and strive to ensure smooth and smooth transportation and logistics——Responses to hot issues from the relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Transport

Xinhua News Agency reporter Ye Haoming

On the 25th, the Ministry of Transport held a regular press conference on the latest deployments in the field of transportation for epidemic prevention and control, how to correct problems such as layer-by-layer overweight, “one size fits all”, and excessive traffic control, and how the current logistics guarantee is smooth. Waiting for hot spots of public concern to respond.

Implement 20 optimization measures and make new arrangements

After the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, the Ministry of Transport immediately conducted comparative studies one by one, and implemented them in light of the actual conditions of the transportation industry.

“On November 14, we formulated and issued 15 optimization measures for the transportation industry, focusing on the management of personnel in high-risk positions, cooperating with the provision of ‘landing inspection’ services, doing a good job in the prevention and control of passenger station service areas, and strengthening the rectification layer by layer. Specific deployments have been made in terms of ensuring smooth flow of logistics.” Zhou Min, deputy director of the Emergency Response Office of the Ministry of Transport, introduced.

To implement 20 measures to further optimize the prevention and control of the epidemic, since November 12, the Ministry of Transport has revised and issued the “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic in Passenger Stations and Transportation Vehicles (Ninth Edition)” and “Ports and their 11 guidelines related to epidemic prevention and control in the field of transportation, including “Guidelines for the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemics for Front-line Staff (Eleventh Edition)”, the revised content involves passenger transportation and freight transportation, covering roads, waterways, ports, etc., refining and optimizing the industry Do a good job in the relevant content of prevention and control work at the grassroots level.

“These documents and guidelines are based on adhering to the scientific and precise prevention and control of the epidemic, and adopt more scientific and precise prevention and control measures in terms of passenger and cargo transportation, isolation and transshipment, evacuation of stranded personnel, and smooth logistics. To win the battle of normalized epidemic prevention and control and provide effective transportation guarantee.” Shu Chi, spokesman of the Ministry of Transport, said that the Ministry of Transport will strictly implement the optimized and adjusted epidemic prevention and control measures, and do a good job in the prevention and control of epidemics in key logistics hubs. Implement prevention and control measures in detailed public service areas. At the same time, strengthen analysis, research and judgment, plan in advance for next year’s Spring Festival travel work, and ensure the health, safety, convenience and comfort of the people.

Take multiple measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and logistics

Recently, there are still problems in some areas, such as overweighting the passage of trucks and excessive control, which have affected the normal production and life of the masses.

“The Ministry of Transport attaches great importance to it. It will give full play to the role of the State Council’s Logistics Guarantee Leading Group Office, strengthen overall planning and deployment, strengthen the supervision and transfer of problems, timely and effectively solve the problem of truck traffic obstruction, and go all out to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and logistics.” Shu Shu Chi said.

It is strictly forbidden to restrict the passage of trucks on the grounds of waiting for nucleic acid test results; it is strictly prohibited to restrict the passage of trucks based on the place of registration and household registration, and implement the requirements of “pick and go and chase” + closed-loop management for truck drivers who have itineraries in epidemic-related areas; Unifiedly announce to the public the 24-hour on-duty phone numbers for transportation and logistics in all provinces across the country; strengthen the supervision and transfer of problems, and publicly report and expose problems that have been strongly reported by the masses and reoccur… A series of measures are deployed to prevent layer-by-level Problems such as overweighting and “one size fits all” have rebounded.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, the industrial and supply chains have faced severe challenges, and the development of the shipping industry has also been affected to a certain extent.

Strictly implement the requirements of the latest version of the epidemic prevention and control guidelines; strengthen the monitoring and analysis of the operation of waterways in key ports; strengthen the transportation guarantee for key materials such as grain, chemical fertilizers, and coal; focus on optimization including coordinating the establishment of nucleic acid testing points near ports or port areas, and strengthening pilotage At the press conference, Guo Qingsong, deputy director of the Water Transport Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, introduced the current efforts of my country’s shipping industry to ensure the stability and smoothness of the industrial chain and supply chain. the measures taken.

Data show that from January to October this year, my country’s waterway freight volume and cargo turnover increased by 4.8% and 5.5% year-on-year respectively, and port cargo throughput and container throughput increased by 0.5% and 4% year-on-year respectively. “With the joint efforts of all parties, my country’s port waterways are running smoothly and orderly.” Guo Qingsong said.

Continuing to consolidate the achievements of Baotong Baochang

The executive meeting of the State Council held on the 22nd pointed out that the logistics guarantee and smoothness work mechanism should be coordinated continuously to ensure the smooth flow of main roads and microcirculation, ensure the normal operation of collection and distribution of ports, stations, etc., timely open up congestion points, and maintain the supply of industrial chains The chain is stable and the import and export are smooth.

“Strengthen ministry-province linkage and departmental coordination, clear up congestion points in a timely manner, and ensure the smooth flow of main roads and microcirculation.” Shu Chi said that at present, the national transportation network is generally smooth, the logistics indicators are stable and improving, and the results of ensuring traffic and smoothness continue to consolidate. , providing strong support for promoting the stability of the industrial chain supply chain and serving economic and social development.

When talking about the next step of work, Shu Chi said that he will strengthen the monitoring and analysis of the operation of the transportation and logistics network, focus on the prevention and control of the epidemic in key logistics hubs, supervise and guide all localities to shut down the transportation and logistics infrastructure in accordance with laws and regulations, and scientifically and accurately implement the traffic control of trucks measure.

In terms of ensuring the smooth transportation of key materials, Shu Chi said that it will focus on transportation needs such as energy, people’s livelihood materials, medical prevention and control materials, raw materials in key industrial chain supply chains, and foreign trade products to ensure that all links of production, transportation and marketing are connected in an orderly manner and flow smoothly. Strengthen the tracking and scheduling of key epidemic-related areas, guide the construction and use of emergency material transfer stations in various places, and effectively ensure the smooth transportation of various key materials.

In terms of ensuring the smooth delivery of terminal delivery, Shu Chi said that the shutdown and closure of postal express delivery infrastructure will be strictly regulated, and those that really need to be closed should be announced to the public in advance, and measures should be taken to restore them as soon as possible, so as to fully ensure the effective delivery of postal express delivery terminal services. run sequentially. For the postal express delivery distribution centers and business outlets that have been shut down, those that meet the unsealing conditions must be unblocked as soon as possible to ensure the continuous and stable operation of postal express services.