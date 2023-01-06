Implement the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee丨Innovate and promote the “Beian Model” to explore the reform of the agricultural management system

□Wang Jing, Cui Zhongliang, our reporter Jiang Bin and Liu Chang

Recently, the Party Committee of Beian Branch of Beidahuang Group held a meeting to convey and study the spirit of the third plenary meeting of the 13th Committee of Heilongjiang Province and the Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee, and study and implement the opinions. Li Binggang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Beian Branch, said that the Economic Work Conference is of great significance and rich in content. The meeting proposed to focus on improving the comprehensive grain production capacity and speed up the construction of a strong agricultural province. It is a concrete practice of in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is also a key measure for Heilongjiang to vigorously promote the modernization of agriculture and rural areas based on its own superior resources.

As the main dryland agricultural planting base of Beidahuang Group, Bei’an Branch has unique ecological resources, leading modern agricultural equipment in the country, and a highly centralized large-scale and organized agricultural production and operation system and mechanism to promote moderate-scale land management and develop an agricultural society. The advantages of specialized services are obvious.

In recent years, on the premise of adhering to the two-tier management system of large farms coordinating small farms and combining centralization and decentralization, Beian Branch has sought further reform of the agricultural management system, and the innovative and advanced “Beian Model” has made farming more professional and more efficient. Simple.

Li Binggang said that the “Beian model” promoted by the Beian branch is based on the mature agricultural technology and agronomy of the Great Northern Wilderness and the unified management system, a sound scientific and technological innovation and agricultural technology promotion system, and the information technology and intelligent equipment it owns. The agricultural standardization, specialization, socialization, and market-oriented operation and service system with the advantages and characteristics of Beidahuang will change the farming methods of modern agriculture and the lifestyles of farmers, promote the transformation and upgrading of modern agriculture, and contribute to strengthening the agricultural province and promoting rural revitalization , This is also the mission and responsibility of the Great Northern Wilderness.

In 2022, all fertilizers and seeds will be operated as a group, saving more than 36 million yuan in costs; grain management will achieve revenue of 2.228 billion yuan; 3,599 sets of agricultural machinery will be updated to improve the efficiency of agricultural machinery and the ability to resist disasters, and solidly promote “digital agriculture”. A data management and control platform for 18 items in 5 categories has been developed, 9.398 million pieces of basic data have been collected, 91,600 growers have realized farming with mobile phones, and the digital agricultural comprehensive service hall has added luster to agricultural empowerment. The 5.367 million mu of arable land produced 3.59 billion catties of grain, realizing the “nineteen consecutive harvests” of agriculture.

At the same time, the “regional agricultural comprehensive service” will be steadily implemented to help rural revitalization. In 2022, 4.91 million mu of agricultural social services will be carried out for 11 cities and counties, 26 towns, and 61 villages. In terms of production, the average yield of soybeans has increased by 120 jin, that of corn has increased by 200 jin, and farmers’ income has increased by more than 30%, adding 172 million jin to the country’s grain production.

The branch company will continue to give full play to the industrial, system and organizational advantages accumulated in the “one-time entrepreneurship”, starting from supplementing and improving my country’s basic agricultural management system, and constantly enriching the connotation of the new “Beian model” of “combination of unified and decentralized” business services, expanding The endogenous power of the “Beian model” has completed the entire process of internal trusteeship of 4 million mu, ensuring a grain production capacity of more than 3.55 billion catties. Improve the digital agriculture platform system, build a complete data resource system of Bei’an Branch, form an accurate and dynamic data resource library, and promote the digital transformation of the entire agricultural industry chain in an orderly manner. Comprehensively promote the application of Beidahuang farm service APP and social service APP, and improve a modern information management system. Coordinate the layout of the organic industry, implement the harmless treatment of livestock and poultry manure with organic fertilizer returning to the field as the main measure, and the area of ​​organic fertilizer use has reached more than 320,000 mu. Strive to reach 500,000 mu of organic food bases and 3 million mu of green pesticide use area. Expand the scale of agricultural socialization services. Guided by the group’s “Second Entrepreneurship”, the total area of ​​agricultural socialization services has reached 5 million mu, and a demonstration area of ​​more than 100,000 mu has been built in and around the province. In the Hebei-Shandong-Henan region, build high-standard agricultural social service demonstration fields, proceed from reality, and explore ways for social services to help rural industry development and promote rural revitalization.