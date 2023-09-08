Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter: Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting on Thematic Education and Other Work Deployment

Chongqing Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Congratulatory Letter and Discuss Thematic Education

Chongqing, China – On September 8, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee convened a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important congratulatory letter. The letter was addressed to the 2023 China International Intelligent Industry Expo. Additionally, the committee discussed the second batch of thematic education and other relevant work. Yuan Jiajun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the meeting, the committee emphasized the importance of thoroughly understanding and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter. They emphasized the need to improve the brand influence of the expo, learn from international exhibition experiences, and ensure that the event aligns with the needs of enterprises. Furthermore, they emphasized the importance of planning and early preparation for the upcoming expo. The committee highlighted the need to focus on specialization, internationalization, and marketization in order to attract more market entities and inject new momentum into the construction of a modern new Chongqing.

Regarding thematic education, the committee stressed the need to implement the spirit of the first and second batch deployment meetings of the central theme education. They urged party members and cadres to strengthen party spirit cultivation, support the “two establishments,” and implement the “two safeguards.” The committee emphasized the importance of repairing and purifying the political ecology and enhancing political judgment, understanding, and execution. They stressed the need to implement the decisions and arrangements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

To ensure the success of thematic education, the committee called for classified guidance, effective problem-solving methods, and the formation of a long-term mechanism. They highlighted the importance of connecting the second batch of thematic education with the first batch and promoting deeper and more solid thematic education. The committee urged against formalism and bureaucracy, emphasizing the importance of pragmatic and efficient measures and accepting supervision from the masses. They also called on “top leaders” to lead by example, deepen their understanding, and promote the implementation of work.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the implementation details of Chongqing’s rural revitalization responsibility system. The committee emphasized the importance of rural revitalization as a focal point of the construction of a modern new Chongqing. They called for the development of quantitative target measures, a working system, and continuous improvement to ensure the implementation of all tasks related to rural revitalization.

The committee stressed the need to strengthen organizational leadership, consolidate work responsibilities, and accelerate rural revitalization in key areas such as food security, farmland protection, modern agricultural development, and farmers’ income increase.

By implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter and focusing on thematic education and rural revitalization, the Municipal Party Committee aims to drive the construction of a modern new Chongqing and ensure the city continues to thrive in the future.

