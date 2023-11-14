Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech: Priorities and Measures for Jinan’s Development

Jinan Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Convey and Study the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches

The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee recently convened a meeting to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches. The meeting focused on important speech when inspecting post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work in Hebei, Beijing, and the spirit of the video speech delivered to the opening ceremony of the Wuzhen Summit of the 2023 World Internet Conference.

Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches in the context of Jinan’s actual conditions.

The meeting highlighted the strong political nature, pertinence, and guidance provided by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches, which are fundamental to guiding the work of the Municipal Party Committee. The committee stressed the need to coordinate various tasks to ensure people’s livelihood, accelerate the improvement of urban infrastructure, ensure winter heating, and care for people in need. Additionally, the meeting emphasized the need to advance network security and informatization work, accelerate the construction of digital Jinan, and create a clear cyberspace.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed and studied the “Regulations on the Assessment of Party and Government Leading Cadres,” emphasizing the need to strictly implement the regulations and adhere to political standards and the orientation of hard work and performance in assessments.

The meeting also listened to a report on the party building work of municipal agencies in 2023. It was emphasized that these agencies must firmly grasp their political attributes, serve the overall situation around the center, and promote the integration and mutual promotion of party building and business work within the agencies.

Overall, the meeting concluded with an emphasis on effectively building and strengthening the “battle fortress” of grassroots organizations in Jinan and promoting the city’s agency’s party building work to a new level.

Share this: Facebook

X

