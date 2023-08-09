Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Instructions: Li Qiang Presides Over Executive Meeting on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Li Qiang, the premier of the State Council, presided over an executive meeting on August 8 to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on flood prevention and disaster relief work. The meeting involved listening to reports on the current situation of flood control and disaster relief and exploring measures for the next steps in flood prevention, rescue efforts, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction.

The meeting acknowledged the severe flood disasters that certain areas have recently experienced due to the impact of typhoons and heavy rainfall. It emphasized the importance of emergency repairs and restoration, particularly in terms of ensuring the living security of affected individuals. These requirements set forth in the meeting provided a solid foundation and motivation for the ongoing work in flood control and disaster relief.

The meeting highlighted that the current flood season is not yet over, and there remains a possibility of typhoon landfall and local heavy rainfall in the coming weeks. The tasks of disaster relief and post-disaster restoration and reconstruction are therefore challenging and demanding. All regions and departments were urged to fully implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, prioritizing the welfare and lives of people, ensuring effective flood prevention, emergency rescue, and disaster relief efforts. The meeting urged strict measures to prevent secondary disasters and emphasized the importance of conducting thorough research, judgment, and early warning systems to promptly address key areas of concern. Additionally, the meeting called for intensified search and rescue operations to minimize casualties, ensuring the basic needs of affected individuals, and taking measures to prevent major epidemics following the disaster.

The meeting also stressed the importance of restoring infrastructure such as roads, power supply, water supply, and communication facilities. It encouraged mobilizing and organizing communities to actively participate in self-help initiatives and ensuring market supply stability. The restoration of normal production and living conditions in the affected areas should be prioritized, including the restoration of agricultural facilities, agricultural material supplies, and the replanting efforts of farmers. It also called for the expedited restoration and reconstruction of disaster-damaged houses, enabling affected individuals to return home or move into new homes before winter.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to accelerate the restoration and reconstruction of public facilities, including schools, hospitals, and nursing homes, to ensure that all students affected by the disaster can resume their education on time. Long-term planning and construction of water conservancy and other infrastructure in the northern region were highlighted as key measures to enhance flood and drought prevention capabilities.

The meeting called on all relevant departments to increase support by quickly allocating various disaster relief funds and providing compensation and assistance in advance. Financial institutions were urged to strengthen credit support for business entities, especially small and micro enterprises and agricultural enterprises, and facilitate insurance claims to minimize the impact of flood disasters on economic and social development and people’s lives.

The State Council meeting underscored the government’s commitment to prioritizing flood prevention and disaster relief in order to safeguard the well-being and safety of the people. It emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts at all levels to effectively respond to ongoing flood challenges and promote long-term resilience in the face of natural disasters.