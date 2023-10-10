Implementing Measures for High-Quality Development of Cultural Tourism Industry: Promoting Tourism Consumption and Market Recovery

Shanxi Province Implements Measures to Promote High-Quality Development of Cultural Tourism Industry

On October 9, Jin Xiangjun, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the Province, presided over a meeting of the Provincial Tourism Reform and Development Leading Group. The meeting aimed to study and implement important expositions on culture and tourism work by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the policies of the State Council. The focus was on releasing the potential of tourism consumption to promote the high-quality development of the tourism industry.

During the meeting, the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism presented a report on the operation of the cultural tourism market during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays in the province. The relevant provincial departments will implement the 30 measures of the State Council to rectify problems in the holiday cultural tourism market and promote its recovery and revitalization.

Jin Xiangjun emphasized that the provincial government has made important arrangements this year to create a tourism-friendly environment and launch the “tourism satisfaction in Shanxi” brand. The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday saw strong supply and demand in the province’s cultural tourism market, indicating a rise in consumer sentiment and the effective release of consumption vitality.

To consolidate and expand the positive situation in the cultural tourism market, Jin Xiangjun outlined several requirements. First, efforts should be made to attract tourists from different sources by creating characteristic route products and strengthening promotion. Second, the focus should be on building an internationally renowned cultural tourism destination by increasing the protection and development of world heritage sites and constructing 5A-level scenic spots. Third, the integration of culture, tourism, and healthcare should be deepened to provide enriching tourism experiences and develop health and wellness tourism. Lastly, priority should be given to the restoration and expansion of consumption, improving the quality of tourism services, and launching consumption policies and measures that benefit the local people.

Jin Xiangjun emphasized the need for unified thoughts and actions in accordance with the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. The provincial tourism reform and development leading group will play a leading and coordinating role to ensure the implementation of policies and projects. The aim is to comprehensively improve service levels, support the stable and healthy development of the province’s economy through the high-quality development of the cultural tourism industry, and contribute to the goal of “two basic realizations.”

The implementation of these measures is expected to inject strong momentum into the cultural tourism industry in Shanxi, further promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization.

