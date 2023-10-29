Implementing Practical Requirements: Wu Yangang Guides Second Batch of Thematic Education in Ordos City

Wu Yangang Emphasizes the Importance of Practical Implementation in Thematic Education Process

Ordos City, October 28 – Wu Yangang, member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region People’s Congress, recently conducted research and guidance on the second batch of thematic education contact points in Ordos City’s Dalate Banner, Etuoke Banner, and Zhungeer Banner.

During his visit from October 26th to 27th, Wu Yangang highlighted the need to thoroughly study and implement the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping regarding thematic education. He stressed the importance of implementing practical requirements throughout the entire process of thematic education and ensuring that key measures are effectively implemented.

The purpose of Wu Yangang’s visit was to ensure that thematic education achieves tangible results and provides strong impetus for the completion of two major events. This visit also aimed to strengthen the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s guidance on thematic education.

Thematic education plays a crucial role in enhancing the overall quality and competence of Party members and officials. By thoroughly studying and implementing the instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the education process can be more effective in promoting the growth and development of individuals.

Wu Yangang’s emphasis on practical implementation throughout the entire process of thematic education reflects the importance of translating theoretical knowledge into practical actions. This approach ensures that the education process is not limited to mere theoretical discussions but also encourages individuals to apply what they have learned in their daily work.

By injecting strong impetus into the completion of the two major events, Wu Yangang has provided a strong guarantee for the success of thematic education. Through the implementation of practical requirements and key measures, the education process will yield actual results and contribute to the overall development of Party members and officials.

Wu Yangang’s visit to Ordos City’s Dalate Banner, Etuoke Banner, and Zhungeer Banner highlights the commitment of the Party Leadership Group and the Autonomous Region People’s Congress to the success of thematic education. The guidance provided by Wu Yangang serves as a reminder to all Party members and officials to actively participate in the education process and take the necessary steps to implement practical requirements.

As thematic education continues to progress, it is expected to bring positive changes and improvements in the party’s work and serve as a catalyst for the overall development of the region. Through the implementation of practical requirements and diligent efforts of all individuals involved, the impact of thematic education will be felt at every level of society.

The visit by Wu Yangang and his emphasis on practical implementation serve as a significant step towards achieving the goals set forth in the thematic education process. As the education continues, it is essential for all individuals to continue their commitment and dedication to ensure its success.

Share this: Facebook

X

