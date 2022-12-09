Implementing the “New Ten Measures” for Epidemic Prevention and Control Requires No Health Code Inspection on Public Transportation

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-09 09:33

According to the optimization and implementation of the “New Ten Rules” for epidemic prevention and control released the day before yesterday, public places are not required to provide negative nucleic acid test certificates, and health codes are not checked, which is convenient for citizens to travel. Early yesterday morning, the reporter came to various transportation hubs for on-the-spot experience.

At the Wenyi West Road subway station, the reporter saw that the “site code” signs on both sides of the access passage and at the security checkpoint had been removed, and the subway staff were patiently reminding citizens to wear masks.

At the bus station of Yuhang Bus Station, the reporter saw that passengers no longer showed their health codes when they got on the bus, and the staff on the side reminded everyone to pass quickly from time to time. Although there is no need to scan the code, the personal protective measures of citizens have not been relaxed, and masks are still regulated throughout the ride. Passenger Zhou Juxiang said: “It is really convenient not to check the health code, but you still need to pay attention to personal protection, and you must wear a mask.”

Hangzhou West Railway Station has also adjusted its prevention and control measures in a timely manner. All kinds of signs at the entrance of the station have been removed. Passengers only need to scan their ID cards to enter the security check channel and wait for the bus. The whole process of entering the station does not take more than one minute. “Landing inspection” is also carried out in accordance with the principle of “willing to inspect and do all inspections”.

Passenger Lin Sumei was carrying big bags and small bags and was preparing to leave for Wuhan. “As long as you take good personal protection, wear a mask, and wash your hands frequently, I think it is very convenient to travel now.” Lin Sumei said.

Zuo Yanxiao, a staff member of the Comprehensive Coordination Section of the Hangzhou West Railway Station Hub Management Committee, said that at present, an emergency plan for adjusting the large passenger flow is being actively formulated and will do its best to ensure the Spring Festival transportation.