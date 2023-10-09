Implementing the Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech: Strengthening Economic and Social Development

Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Important Speech

On October 8, the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee gathered for a meeting to discuss and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The meeting also focused on the spirit of important instructions regarding women and children’s work, as well as encouraging the children of heroes studying at the People’s Public Security University of China.

During the meeting, Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the discussions and delivered a speech. The committee highlighted that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions are of great significance, containing valuable insights and guidance. They stressed the importance of thoroughly studying and implementing these speeches in accordance with local circumstances.

The committee emphasized the need to focus on economic development and combine goal orientation with problem-solving. Targeted analysis and work coordination are essential in achieving the annual economic and social development goals set for the municipality. The committee also stressed the importance of promoting people’s livelihoods through effective management, ensuring goals and tasks are strictly adhered to, and measuring success through the public’s satisfaction.

Furthermore, the committee discussed the need to align the development of women and children’s work with economic and social progress. This includes providing platforms for women to participate in economic and social development and advancing child-friendly cities. The committee also highlighted the need to honor and learn from public security heroes, acknowledging their contributions, and providing the necessary support to ensure they can perform their duties effectively.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the “Regulations of the Communist Party of China on Accountability” and emphasized the importance of political awareness. They stressed the need to study, publicize, and implement these regulations effectively. The committee emphasized the importance of balance, incorporating both incentives and restraints in the management processes. Strict implementation of the regulations must be ensured, including implementing the “three distinctions” and creating a positive atmosphere for officers and entrepreneurs alike.

The meeting concluded with a report on the development of the city’s thematic education and future plans. The committee highlighted the importance of connecting the first batch of thematic education with the upcoming second batch and the need to avoid formalism and bureaucracy. Overall planning and comprehensive consideration are essential, and the success of thematic education should be evaluated based on the promotion of high-quality development.

The meeting of the Municipal Party Committee demonstrated a commitment to implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions. By aligning local efforts with these principles, the municipality aims to achieve its economic and social development goals while prioritizing the wellbeing of its people, the empowerment of women, and the recognition of public security heroes.

