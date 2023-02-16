Implementing the spirit of the No. 1 document and comprehensively assisting rural revitalization—ZCE’s “Insurance + Futures” series reports

On February 13, the No. 1 Central Document of 2023 “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Doing a Good Job in Key Work of Rural Revitalization in 2023″ was officially released, mentioning “insurance + futures” for the eighth consecutive year. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that the agricultural support and protection system should be improved, and the rural financial service system should be improved. Characteristic agriculture is an important channel for farmers to increase their income and become rich, but it often has the characteristics of high value and high market risk.

Combining the characteristics of its own varieties, ZCE will continue to promote the optimization and innovation of the “insurance + futures” business model and organizational model, and will carry out a total of 21 projects in 2022, involvingwhite sugar、apple、red dates,peanut,cotton5 characteristic varieties, covering 8 provinces (autonomous regions) of Shaanxi, Gansu, Yunnan, Guangxi, Shandong, Henan, Liaoning and Xinjiang. Over the past seven years, Zhengzhou Commercial Institute has promoted the underwriting of 5.2009 million mu of related varieties and served 414,300 insured farmers. It has played a good role in improving farmers’ market risk management capabilities and stabilizing their planting income, enriching the characteristic agricultural subsidy policy toolbox .

In the next step, under the strong leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, ZCE will continue to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and continuously optimize and improve the “insurance + futures” model around the relevant requirements of the Central Rural Work Conference and the No. 1 Central Document in 2023 , and continue to contribute futures power to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction of a strong agricultural country. This newspaper launched ZCE’s “Insurance + Futures” series of reports, further summarizing typical cases of implementing the spirit of the No. 1 Document and comprehensively assisting rural revitalization.

