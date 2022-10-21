

Implementing the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education and building a strong foundation for the country



habitNearly flattotalsecretaryIn the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it was clearly stated that the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education should be implemented, the support of talents for modernization should be strengthened, and the integration of education, science and technology, and talent work should be deployed, showing the new requirements of the new journey for the vast number of scientific and technological and educational workers.Everyone said that they should use their own practical actions to build a strong foundation for the country and build a strong foundation for the overall construction of the country.socialismUnremitting efforts to modernize the country.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held, and rejuvenating the country through science and education became a focus of attention of the whole society. In the Quantum Laboratory of the University of Science and Technology of China, Peng Chengzhi and his colleagues are conducting research on quantum satellite networking.In the past ten years, the quantum team that Peng Chengzhi is in has grown from dozens of people to severalHundreds of peoplecovering materials, optics, electronics and other fields, and achieved a number of major achievements in quantum communication, quantum computing and other fields.

Peng Chengzhi, a professor at the University of Science and Technology of China:I am heartened and encouraged that my field of work can be affirmed by the Party Central Committee. Under the strategic deployment of the CPC Central Committee, my country’s quantum information technology has achieved a historical leap from following and running to a partial leader. We are in a glorious era of great potential.

Standing at a new historical starting point, what kind of development should be achieved and how to achieve this development? The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China gave a clear direction.The report pointed out that high-quality development is a comprehensive constructionsocialismThe primary task of modernizing the country.Education, science and technology, talents are comprehensive constructionsocialismThe basic and strategic support of a modern country.

Shu Gequn, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:I think alwayssecretaryThe report is a programmatic document for the sinicization and modernization of Marxism, which points out a new direction for the development of our field of science and education.

China Academy of Science and Technology Development StrategyDean Zhang Xu:habitNearly flattotalsecretaryFor the first time in the report, education, science and technology and talents are proposed as comprehensive constructionsocialismA major judgment of the basic and strategic support of a modernized country, which reflects the importance of education, science and technology, and talents in the overall situation of national modernization.extremeimportance. Its theoretical basis is that technology is the primary productive force, talent is the primary resource, and innovation is the primary driving force. They are interconnected and support each other, forming a development path of strong talents, strong technology and strong country.

The only way to innovate is to win people. In the past ten years, my country’s talent structure has been continuously optimized, and the quality of talents has been steadily improved, which has become a key element in promoting high-quality development. Entering a new journey, how to strengthen the support of talents for modernization construction? The report pointed out that it is necessary to deeply implement the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and insist on respecting labor, knowledge, talents, and creativity.

Fu Qiaomei, born in the 1980s, led a team to promote my country’s ancient DNA research into the world.secretaryHe has reported on his persistence in basic research. This time he listened to the general manager on the spot.secretaryIn the report, Fu Qiaomei once again fully felt that the party and the state attach great importance to talents.

Fu Qiaomei, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:totalsecretaryThe report mentioned the “Four Respects”, I am deeply touched, which is very encouraging for our researchers, especially those in basic research. We can do a lot of work sustainably, thanks to the attention and support of the party and the state to our researchers in recent years.

Chen Zhiqiang, winner of the first prize of the National Science and Technology Progress Award and director of the National Engineering Research Center for Hazardous Explosives Detection Technology: PresidentsecretaryThe report identified a key element, namely talent. The main function of education is to cultivate people, and technological innovation depends on people. As a scientific researcher working in the field of nuclear technology, we must firmly promote original and leading scientific research in the field of nuclear technology application, strengthen the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and do a good job in training top-notch talents in basic disciplines and outstanding engineering talents.

Deng Wei, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China:listened to the totalsecretaryI think it is a heavy responsibility to rejuvenate the country through science and education. In the final analysis, we must pay attention to the problem of people. Only by adhering to a long-term perspective and comprehensively improving the quality of education can we continuously cultivate top-notch innovative talents, and realize that people can make the best use of their talents and make the best use of them.

