Title: Municipal Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Important Speeches and Instructions

Subtitle: Jinan City to Focus on Environmental Protection, Reform, Internet Security, and Cultural Development

[Jinan, July 24] – The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee recently convened a meeting to discuss and implement the significant messages conveyed by General Secretary Xi Jinping in various important speeches and instructions. Municipal Party Secretary Liu Qiang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. The meeting aimed to ensure the effective implementation of Xi Jinping’s visionary ideas, tailored to the specific needs and circumstances of Jinan City.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the instructions and speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping have provided fundamental guidance for carrying out various tasks. Attendees were urged to thoroughly comprehend and implement these ideas in accordance with the local context. Several key areas were highlighted for immediate action.

Firstly, participants emphasized the importance of adhering to Xi Jinping’s thought on ecological civilization. Fighting pollution, enhancing ecosystem protection and restoration, carrying out environmental inspection rectification, and advancing the construction of ecological civilization were identified as key priorities. By implementing these measures, the level of environmental protection in Jinan City is set to improve significantly.

The meeting also stressed the need to fully implement major reform measures recommended by the Central Committee for Comprehensive Deepening Reform. This will entail promoting reforms in critical sectors within Jinan, which plays a vital role in the city’s overall development.

Furthermore, participants reiterated the significance of protecting and utilizing agricultural land in line with Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on rural development. Through high-quality agriculture development, Jinan aims to achieve sustainable growth and enhance food security.

Understanding the significance of the internet in today’s digital era, the meeting underlined the importance of the Party’s management of the internet. Attendees expressed the need to improve the effectiveness of comprehensive network governance while adhering to Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on the “Internet Power”. These actions will contribute to the all-round digital transformation of economic and social development.

Lastly, the meeting focused on enhancing the party’s management of the armed forces. Attendees emphasized their commitment to creating a new era in this discipline.

Additionally, during the meeting, two important documents were discussed. The first was the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy.” Participants emphasized the need to implement these opinions in order to optimize the business environment and facilitate the high-quality development of Jinan’s private economy.

The second document, the “Measures for the Implementation of the Party Committee (Party Group) Network Security Work Responsibility System,” was also reviewed. Participants agreed to enhance their understanding of the current network security situation and enhance the sense of responsibility and mission to ensure a secure network environment conducive to the province’s growth.

Finally, the meeting addressed the “Implementation Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a Strong Cultural City.” Participants focused on coordinating these opinions and promoting the construction of a culturally vibrant city, thereby raising the city’s cultural development to new heights.

The discussions held during the meeting are expected to shape Jinan City’s future direction, considering the important messages conveyed by General Secretary Xi Jinping. The implementation of these ideas aims to reinforce Jinan City’s commitment to environmental protection, reform, internet security, and cultural development in the coming period.